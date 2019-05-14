4 RAW Wild Card superstars who could come to SmackDown this week

Prakash FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.54K // 14 May 2019, 18:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Seth Rollins appear on SmackDown Live?

The go-home show of RAW for the Money in the Bank PPV is in the history books now, and it's time for the last stop before the big show.

RAW featured Roman Reigns, Elias, Charlotte and Apollo Crews from SmackDown's side. Reigns and Elias continued their respective feuds with Shane McMahon and the Miz.

Charlotte made her way to RAW for a double contract signing, and she joined forces with Lacey Evans to lay down the undisputed double champion, Becky Lynch.

Apollo Crews came in for a fight against Mojo Rawley, but a storyline injury to his knee cost him the match.

It's time to iron out all loose ends as MITB is just one stop away.

Which superstars are likely to make their way to SmackDown from the red brand this week?

#4 Braun Strowman

Braun competed to save his spot in the men's MITB ladder match against Sami Zayn but lost the match due to interference from Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre.

Strowman was livid after losing his spot and took out his frustrations on Sami Zayn after the match.

Advertisement

Strowman is know to be 'not done' with superstars that easily, and could make his way to the blue brand's show and wreak havoc with aplomb, especially considering he lost a major spot on a big pay-per-view.

#3 Lacey Evans

Evans could look to team up with Flair again. Image credit: WWE

While what we saw on RAW was enough to build up the odds against Becky Lynch, another round of attack from her two opponents amps up the excitement level for the match.

Similar to Charlotte, Evans could come to SmackDown, and both women could try to soften up the champion before their respective big matches on Sunday. A backstage brawl might be apt for the situation. This could also be an opportunity for Lynch to get back to her opponents for their attack on RAW.

1 / 2 NEXT