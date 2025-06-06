4 Real-life Bloodline members who could show up at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is on the horizon. The premium live event will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7. The show features a strong lineup of matches, including two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches for the men and women, respectively.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will team up with Logan Paul to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match. This will be Cody's first match since his loss to Cena at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch will once again challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Title.

A WWE event without a shocking debut from a rising or established wrestler is incomplete. Now, whether it's JC Mateo's WWE debut at Backlash 2025 or TNA's Joe Hendry answering Randy Orton's open challenge at WrestleMania 41, the creative team always seems to have an ace up its sleeve at major events. Therefore, at Money in the Bank 2025, too, we may see more of the same.

Solo Sikoa will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this weekend. During the gimmick match, we can witness the debut of a real-life Bloodline member, who may help Solo become Mr. Money in the Bank. Here are four real-life Bloodline members who may appear at the PLE.

#4. Hikuleo can debut at Money in the Bank

The six-foot-eight-inch monster has long been rumored to join The Bloodline storyline on WWE TV. Hikuleo reportedly signed with the company last summer, but he has yet to appear on weekly programming.

He is expected to join Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline mainly because he is the younger brother of Tama Tonga. WWE trademarked the name ''Talla Tonga'' months ago, which was believed to be the ring name for Hikuleo.

Given that Tama Tonga is currently out of action due to an injury, Hikuleo can fill in for his brother in the stable. At Money in the Bank, the former IWGP Tag Team Champion could appear in the final moments of the Men's MITB Ladder Match, ambushing Solo Sikoa's opponents one by one. The Street Champ can then easily climb the ladder and grab the briefcase to become Mr. MITB.

#3. Journey Fatu

The younger brother of Jacob Fatu, Journey Fatu, gained traction when WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi introduced him on his Instagram account. That's when the world got to know of another potential member for the new Bloodline.

According to Rikishi, Journey Fatu is perfect WWE material. He added that Journey's distinct personality and his passion for the business made him an ideal wrestler for the Stamford-based promotion.

Since there is visible friction between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa currently, The Street Champ can bring in Journey Fatu to do the dirty work for him at MITB, further infuriating The Samoan Werewolf.

#2. Zilla Fatu

Son of late WWE legend, Umaga, Zilla Fatu is another real-life Bloodline member, who can make his debut at Money in the Bank this year. Although there haven't been reports of him signing a deal with WWE, rumors circulated last year about him potentially signing with WWE's ID program.

His father, Umaga, was an immensely popular wrestler, and fans have similar expectations for Zilla Fatu as well. He currently performs on the independent circuit, mainly for Reality of Wrestling and House of Glory. Who knows, fans might witness him showing up as a surprise during Solo Sikoa's ladder match.

#1. Lance Anoa'i

Nephew of Roman Reigns and grandson of WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa'i, Lance Anoa'i was reportedly signed by the Stamford-based promotion last summer. Moreover, he has previously appeared in WWE as an enhancement talent, but has yet to make his official debut. However, despite being signed months ago, Lance's debut in the Bloodline saga has been delayed because of his reported injury.

Although there hasn't been any news of his return to action, he can surprise the fans by showing up at MITB during Solo's bout.

