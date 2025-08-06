4 Real-Life WWE Betrayals That Could Happen After SummerSlam 2025

WWE is one big family, and what is a family without some betrayals following the events of WWE SummerSlam? At the two-night premium live event, fans saw Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu go to war inside a steel cage.The real-life family members didn’t spare each other for the United States Championship. Now that the show is over, the betrayals could continue amid the fallout. Here are four real-life family betrayals fans could see after WWE SummerSlam.#4. Naomi betrays her dad for posing with IYO and RheaAt WWE SummerSlam, Naomi was among the few who got a special entrance. Not only was the WWE Women’s World Champion given a rock guitar entrance, but the person playing it was her father, Shawn McCray. This made it all the more special and important for the champion as she defended her title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.Unfortunately, her two opponents did take a picture with Naomi’s father backstage. The champion even commented on it via social media. Now, this could be used in the storyline since WWE has portrayed Naomi as unhinged. She did confess to breaking into Bianca Belair’s home. The Stamford-based promotion even used The New Day’s Kofi Kingston’s mother on an episode of WWE RAW to show how disappointed she was at his heel turn. Therefore, we could see creative doing the same thing to further the champion's heel character.#3. Jimmy Uso betrays Jacob FatuSince Jacob Fatu turned on The MFT, Jimmy Uso has been his only ally. Solo Sikoa had JC Mateo by his side before Tala Tonga debuted and Tonga Loa returned from injury. With the numbers game against him, Big Jim has saved his skin a number of times. However, Uso isn’t getting anything out of this partnership. Not only is Jimmy not in line for a title shot, but he’s getting beaten down on almost every episode of SmackDown.This could result in Big Jim turning on Fatu. Sikoa has made it clear that he would love to have Jimmy in his corner once more, his real-life brother by his side. This could prompt Jimmy to turn on Fatu and join his brother and the strong and powerful MFT faction.#2. Karrion Kross leaves Scarett to form a team with SamiSami Zayn has been battling a demon named Karrion Kross since before Night of Champions. The two also had a match at SummerSlam, which Zayn won. However, did Kross give up on the babyface star? Many fans do not think that. They believe the promotion could pull a Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss with the two. This would be to team up the two most unlikely people in the promotion.This would result in Kross leaving Scarett for Sami. Both of their contracts are coming up on their expiration dates. However, seeing Kross’s popularity, the promotion may choose to extend it or renew it, but not Scarett’s. This could result in the two former foes becoming a tag team, which would add a new dynamic to their feud.#1. Jey Uso betrays Roman Reigns in WWESince his return to WWE, Roman Reigns has had Jey Uso by his side. The duo took on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam and won. However, there is nothing for Uso to do with Reigns in his quest to take down Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Rollins, as the World Heavyweight Champion, could tempt Mr. Yeet to join the Vision by offering him a title match.This could revisit the OG Bloodline storyline when Jey turned on his family. Fans have been waiting for the promotion to do something new with Jey, and this could be it. Nothing would be more insulting to the OTC1 than The Visionary making his own real-life family member turn on him.