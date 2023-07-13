4 reasons why 43-year-old should join The Judgment Day at SummerSlam

The Judgment Day is one of the most exciting factions on Monday Night RAW. Over the last few weeks, the faction has managed to become one of the most talked about teams in WWE. With the fame and recognition the stable have, anyone who joins them could instantly be a top star.

However, there is someone in the company who could join The Judgment Day and add more value to the faction. The star in question is former Intercontinental Champion Randy Orton. The Viper has been off WWE TV since May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown due to a back injury and is rumored to return at SummerSlam.

If this is true, watching him join The Judgment Day would be very interesting. After all, Orton is a master at playing a heel, and he is also experienced in working and winning with factions.

Below are four potential reasons why Randy Orton must join The Judgment Day:

#4. Joining The Judgment Day can lead Randy Orton to his 15th World Title

The one interesting thing about The Judgment Day is that apart from Dominik Mysterio, both Damian Priest and Finn Balor have had the opportunity to face Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship. While they were not successful in winning the title, these opportunities speak a lot about them.

Considering Randy Orton has been out of the picture and the title scenario for quite some time, joining The Judgment Day could be a perfect plan for The Viper to make his way to Seth Rollins. This could also lead to the 43-year-old winning his 15th World Title in WWE.

#3. Gives a major boost to RAW

If one compares RAW and SmackDown in recent times, most fans would say they enjoy watching the blue brand. One of the major reasons behind it is The Bloodline. However, over the last few weeks, Judgment Day too have created a lot of buzz on the red brand.

Through their segments, they have managed to garner a lot of attention on the Monday Night Show. If Orton joins The Judgment Day, this could lead to more eyes on RAW, which will help them in their battle against SmackDown. This is a prospect WWE can definitely explore.

#2. Mentor Dominik Mysterio, the next big heel

Randy Orton is arguably the best heel in WWE history. During his prime, The Viper had some of the most iconic moments of his career as a heel.

One man who could have this experience firsthand is Dominik Mysterio. Ever since hitting Edge and later turning his back on his father, Rey Mysterio, Dominik has become one of the biggest heels in WWE. The boos he generates are unreal, and it is clear that the 26-year-old is reaching the top when it comes to playing a heel.

While reaching the top is one thing, staying there is what is difficult. Hence, if Orton joins The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio could learn from The Viper about how he managed to stay on top for all the years he played a heel.

This could also help WWE in creating Dominik as the company's biggest heel in the near future.

#1. Chase Tag Titles with Finn Balor

Before Randy Orton went on a hiatus due to an injury, he was part of RK-Bro, a team that consisted of Matt Riddle and him. Overall in his career, Orton has been a part of many teams and factions. This is why he has experienced so much success in tag team competitions.

Considering Damian Priest will have a successful cash-in to win the World Heavyweight Championship, this scenario would leave Finn Balor out of the title picture. Hence, if Orton decides to join The Judgment Day, he and Balor could challenge for the Tag Titles.

The duo would also make a great team, considering the respect Balor has for Randy Orton. In an interview from 2020, Balor mentioned that he looked up to The Viper and even called him the best performer in WWE in the last ten years. It will be a great sight to watch the two compete together.

