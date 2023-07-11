43-year-old former WWE Champion should return for the first time in almost 500 days to challenge Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023  

Seth Rollins may have managed to retain his World Heavyweight Championship up until this point, but that all could change with the return of 14-time WWE World Champion, Randy Orton.

The Legend Killer's return often pops up on online sources as a major possibility, but the reality is that no one knows for sure. However, Orton's return to the company should kick off with a bang. A major angle. And what better way to return to Monday Night RAW and take out the red brand's top guy?

Happy Birthday to the incomparable @RandyOrton 🏆 10-time WWE Champion💪 4-time World Heavyweight Champion👉 2-time #RoyalRumble Match Winner🤝 4-time Tag Team Champion🇺🇸 1-time #USChampion🌎 1-time IC Champion💰 2013 Mr. Money in the Bank

While there is a section of the fanbase clamoring for The Viper to return and challenge Roman Reigns, the fact of the matter is, it makes more sense for him to return to the red brand.

Randy Orton will be cheered upon return, that is a guarantee. WWE fans miss him something fierce and would love to see him win his 15th world title. He was last seen as a member of the RAW roster. It's where his former tag partner Matt Riddle currently partakes in multi-man matches.

Aside from a one-off Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at Money in the Bank, The King of Bros has mostly been seen being used as a pawn in an even bigger story.

All of this could change with the return of Randy Orton, who should win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins first. Probably later, he could work a program with Matt Riddle, which was allegedly supposed to happen last year heading into the Show of Shows.

Check out how badly the WWE Universe wants Randy Orton to return and take on his former tag team partner here.

WWE Hall of Famer provided a major update on Randy Orton

Kurt Angle faced Randy Orton a couple of times during his stint with the WWE circa 2006. The Hall of Famer recently spoke about The Viper on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, revealing that the latter is doing well and can be expected back in the ring soon:

"Doing good, man. He [Randy Orton] recovered from his back surgery. I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes."

In a more recent episode of the podcast, Angle shared an anecdote of when the two were late for a wrestling show. You can read more about it here.

Do you think Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins would work today after the two WWE Superstars feuded against each other eight years ago? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

