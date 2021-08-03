4 reasons why Adam Cole should stay in WWE 

It has been reported that Adam Cole's contract is due to end after this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, much to the surprise of the WWE Universe. In fact, it was reported that his contract ended after NXT's Great American Bash even in July, but he decided to extend his deal a further few weeks.

Adam Cole has been a mainstay on NXT since he joined WWE in 2017. He even became the longest reigning NXT Champion and the inaugural NXT North American Champion on the black-and-gold brand. It would most definitely be a sad loss for WWE to lose such a talented and well-rounded star like Cole.

Are people really trying to say Adam Cole was misused in NXT?



Some people really will say any old trash for attention. pic.twitter.com/0y8BF2StHM — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) August 2, 2021

That being said, let's take a look at four reasons why Adam Cole should stay with WWE.

#4 Adam Cole could move to RAW or SmackDown and be a star

Adam Cole in the WWE Thunderdome

You can already hear "Adam Cole, Bay Bay!" being shouted at by the WWE Universe. Adam Cole has already made a small handful of appearances outside of NXT on the main roster. He appeared in the Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2018, and also defending the NXT Championship at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 2019.

I wanna to know what y’all thoughts when Adam Cole appearance in The Royal Rumble Match 2018??



Statistics :



- Entrant Number [ 23 ]

- Eliminated : no one

- Eliminated By Rey Mysterio

- Times : 6:52 pic.twitter.com/XoVdBHtES4 — Sultan ♡ (@s7env3) July 10, 2021

His talent is undeniable and he possesses an enormous amount of experience from his days on the independent scene. One thing is for certain is that Adam Cole will be able to push those he faces to a different level. He wouldn't be treated as just 'another wrestler' because Adam Cole is about much more than that.

Adam Cole recently told Hooked On Wrestling what it would mean for him to be able to compete on RAW or SmackDown:

"There’s a bunch of guys I want to wrestle that I’ve never wrestled, I want to watch as fans start to come back, and I want to watch NXT grow even more. But then the idea of going to Raw or SmackDown and compete against a bunch of guys I haven’t wrestled before and getting to show what I can do on those brands is also really exiting. To me, it’s a win-win-win situation either way, wherever I end up." Adam Cole said (h/t Hooked On Wrestling

As Adam Cole mentioned above, it would be a win-win-win situation for him and for us the fans. It's something he's yet to taste, and we would want to see it.

