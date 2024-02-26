4 reasons why Becky Lynch is the right WWE WrestleMania opponent for Rhea Ripley instead of Liv Morgan 

WWE Elimination Chamber Perth aired this past weekend and it was an epic show. Over 50,000 fans gathered in Australia to witness one of the biggest events World Wrestling Entertainment will hold all year.

One of the most anticipated bouts of the night was the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Raquel Rodriguez went at it for a chance to battle Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

In the end, Becky won, as most fans predicted. Still, not everybody was happy with this decision. Some believe that the incredibly talented Liv Morgan should have won the bout instead and continue her ongoing story with The Eradicator of The Judgment Day.

While Liv is a phenomenal professional wrestler, Big Time Becks getting the win and co-headlining WrestleMania was ultimately the right move. This article will look at a handful of reasons why Mami vs. The Man is the correct path for the promotion to go down.

Below are four reasons why Becky Lynch is the right WWE WrestleMania opponent for Rhea Ripley instead of Liv Morgan.

#4. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch is the bigger match

Make no mistake about it, Liv Morgan is a big name in WWE's women's division. She rose through the ranks from being an undercard roster member in The Riott Squad to becoming one of the most over female acts in the promotion. Liv is a star.

Still, Liv isn't quite at the level of Becky Lynch. The Man has been a major headline act in WWE for years now. She even main evented WrestleMania alongside Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Few have had the organic rise of Big Time Becks.

As a result, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch is the bigger match Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment can book right now. Becky is arguably the biggest female star of all time and Rhea is the biggest women's superstar going today. The two clashing is, in some ways, like The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan.

#3. The Man and Mami have never had a one-on-one match on WWE's main roster

Rhea Ripley on RAW

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are two decorated performers who have become veterans of the business. Rhea has been on the main roster for several years, The Man is rapidly approaching a decade since her call-up alongside Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

The two women have battled most of the top female stars WWE has to offer. Interestingly though, the pair are yet to go one-on-one on the main roster. In fact, they only ever competed in a singles match that was broadcast one time on NXT, ultimately ending without a clear winner.

Liv Morgan and Rhea have wrestled in WWE. They've had singles matches on RAW and even one on SmackDown. While they absolutely deserve to run it back in the future, what is practically a first-time ever match between The Man and Mami is a more attractive bout.

#2. Becky Lynch hasn't had a singles WWE world title match since turning babyface

Becky Lynch on SmackDown

Another reason why Becky Lynch should be the one to battle Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania comes down to where she is at in her career. The Man hasn't challenged for either of the top two women's titles in the company since she turned babyface back in 2022.

In that time, The Man has worked with up-and-coming stars and legends. She has worked diligently to elevate the rest of the women around her and has been successful in doing so. Becky even won the WWE NXT Women's Championship and defended it against several stars, helping to garner more attention for them.

Still, Becky is a massive star. Her not challenging for a top title in a year and a half is far too long. Not only has she earned a major spot on another card thanks to how she has helped others, it makes sense for Triple H to want to capitalize on her star power after having Becky out of the picture for so long.

#1. Liv Morgan is only 29 years old

The final reason why Becky Lynch should be the one to take on Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40 comes down to age. Becky Lynch, at 37 years old, has more experience compared to the talented Liv Morgan, who is just 29 years old.

While 37 is far from old and Becky could, in theory, compete for another ten years, there's no telling when her career could begin to wrap up. She's a mother who has dipped her toe in entertainment avenues away from wrestling. There's also a greater potential risk of injury as athletes age.

There is plenty of time to do Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. They could do it next year at 41 or in 5 years. Liv should, in theory, be around for a long time. Becky hopefully will be too, but it would be wiser to take advantage of a dream match opportunity while WWE can still do so just in case.