4 reasons why Bianca Belair should unite with Bayley on WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown continued the ongoing Damage CTRL saga. There were three interesting segments dedicated to the ongoing story, which included the core five figures and two other interesting names.

The first one was Bayley, who was interviewed by Michael Cole. From there, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane cut a promo where Kai challenged Bayley to a match. Lastly, Naomi and Bianca Belair had an interesting discussion regarding Bayley and her former faction.

Naomi showed clear sympathy towards The Role Model. On the other hand, Bianca showed disgust at Naomi, not even feeling pity for someone who has made everybody else's life miserable on RAW and SmackDown over the past year and a half.

Still, Naomi had a point. People can change and be better. Belair does not seem to agree, but could that change? Could she work with The Role Model? This article will look at a handful of reasons why The EST should unite with The Role Model despite their past issues.

Below are four reasons why Bianca Belair should unite with Bayley on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Bianca Belair needs to subscribe to the theory of keeping your friends close and your enemies closer

Bianca Belair and Bayley have a lot of history together in WWE. In 2021, the pair of talented athletes began feuding on Friday Night SmackDown. Before their rivalry was seemingly set to end, Bayley was injured. However, that was not the end of their story.

When Bayley returned at SummerSlam 2022, Bianca was an immediate target. She, joined by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, proceeded to make Belair's life miserable. The group constantly feuded with Belair on WWE television. They have been serious rivals.

However, that could be the exact reason why Bianca should unite with The Role Model. There is an expression about keeping your friends close and your enemies closer. Now, Bayley is on her own, and Belair can keep an eye on her by keeping her rival close. If The Role Model tries to do anything fishy, The EST can see it coming.

#3. Damage CTRL is too powerful in the WWE

While Damage CTRL first started at SummerSlam 2022, things have changed quite a bit in the year and a half since then. First, Kairi Sane made her WWE return at Crown Jewel 2023 and shockingly helped IYO SKY retain her Women's Championship in a match, interestingly enough, against Bianca Belair.

During an episode of SmackDown almost immediately after that big premium live event, Kairi was officially added to the group. Later that same night, Asuka turned heel and joined her Kabuki Warriors teammate, also going on to become part of the feared WWE faction.

Now, the group features IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. The four women are as vicious and dominant as any female faction ever has been. Nobody can stop the group on their own, including The EST. If Bianca wants to stop the stable from getting too powerful, she may very well need to team up with Bayley to take them down.

#2. Some of Bianca's allies are currently out of action

Shotzi (left) and Charlotte Flair (right)

In theory, Bianca Belair could turn to other WWE SmackDown Superstars in order to keep the blue brand safe from Damage CTRL. That would work theoretically, but a few of her closest allies are currently on the shelf.

Charlotte Flair suffered a serious injury that has kept her out of action. Meanwhile, Charlotte's friend and partner Shotzi went on to get hurt at a WWE NXT taping. This means two of Bianca's closest allies on the blue brand are currently out of action.

Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, and Naomi could definitely aid Belair. Yim, however, is dealing with an identity crisis, and Vega has an ongoing story with Elektra Lopez. Naomi and Bianca alone are not enough to take on four women. With possible allies out injured, Bianca may need to turn to Bayley.

#1. Bayley knows Damage CTRL's secrets and weaknesses

Damage CTRL

Bayley being kicked out of Damage CTRL was, in some ways, shocking, but in other ways, unsurprising. She had issues with the WWE faction that she created throughout. This only escalated further when Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the ranks.

Something interesting happened when Kairi and Asuka attempted to turn, however. The Role Model saw it coming. Not only did Bayley pick up enough Japanese to hear what they had been saying behind her back, but she is also a veteran of the business who is wise enough to keep an eye on her foes. At least, she mostly is.

That kind of information could be huge for those who oppose Damage CTRL. Bayley knows all of their strengths and weaknesses. She knows exactly how they strategize. Bianca should unite with Bayley because that kind of information could be a complete game changer.

