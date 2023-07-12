4 Reasons why Bray Wyatt needs to revert to former gimmick

Bray Wyatt has been a hot topic in the wrestling world recently. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the former champion's return since disappearing in the middle of his feud with Bobby Lashley. With Wyatt's return being a possibility anytime from now, fans are interested in knowing which gimmick he will come back with.

As per WWE legend Undertaker, the company must allow Bray Wyatt to return with his original Wyatt Family gimmick. Since Taker brought this up in an interview, the internet has gone wild, and everyone seems to agree with what the Hall of Famer said.

Today in this article, we will look at four reasons why Bray Wyatt should return to WWE with his Wyatt Family gimmick:

#4. Bray Wyatt can create a dominant stable on SmackDown

Until some time ago, The Bloodline was the most dominant faction on SmackDown. However, with a feud now going on in the stable, the title for being the most dominant team is up for grabs. This is something WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt could focus on.

Upon returning to WWE, Bray Wyatt could once again build The Wyatt Family by adding new members. People like Karrion Kross and Scarlett could be perfect additions considering their gimmicks have a sinister energy. This could also lead to the resurgence of Karrion, who has been on the losing end of feuds.

#3. To play mind games on rumored opponent Bobby Lashley

Bray Wyatt's gimmicks in WWE have always carried suspense and mystery. The 36-year-old has always been famous for playing mind games with his opponents. However, none of the mind games he has played recently come close to the ones he played during his Wyatt Family gimmick.

From disappearing to reappearing in seconds, this side of Wyatt was difficult for opponents to combat and entertaining for fans. If the former champion wants to come out on top against his rumored opponent Bobby Lashley, Wyatt must bring back his old gimmick and the ability to perform spot-on mind games.

#2. The Wyatt Family run was his best run

Throughout his career in WWE, Bray Wyatt has played several gimmicks that fans have appreciated. However, none of the gimmicks come close to the Wyatt Family one. Teaming up with Erik Rowan and the late Luke Harper, Wyatt produced some of his best moments.

From feuding with Daniel Bryan to John Cena, in this gimmick, Wyatt entertained fans thoroughly. The mystery and suspense, along with brilliant storytelling, is what kept the boat floating.

At one point, WWE Universe could not get enough of The Wyatt Family.

This is a major reason why Wyatt must revisit his old character. While he is extremely talented, one could say that Wyatt is yet to reach his absolute best. Returning to his old gimmick might help the former champion become one of the biggest names in WWE.

#1. The Fiend was not well received by many

As per reports, WWE is considering bringing back Wyatt as The Fiend. While the gimmick of Wyatt was well-received by some, many did not entirely understand it. The 36-year-old also drew criticism from fans online due to this gimmick of his.

Veteran wrestling manager Dutch Mantell, too, did not appreciate Wyatt playing The Fiend. In a podcast, the character Mantell said he never saw The Fiend's purpose. The 73-year-old questioned the supernatural character's ability to generate money for WWE.

While some people might like to see Bray return as The Fiend, it would be in his best interest to bring back The Wyatt Family gimmick. Because watching him in his old self, walking out to his old theme, will undoubtedly garner a massive pop from the crowd.

