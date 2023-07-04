4 reasons why Brock Lesnar returned on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, Brock Lesnar made his highly-anticipated and triumphant return to the company. The Beast Incarnate made his presence felt during the opening segment, where he confronted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

This unexpected encounter between Lesnar and Rhodes escalated into a heated brawl, with Rhodes even managing to execute his signature move, the Cody Cutter, on the Beast. The surprise return of Lesnar generated a massive pop from the enthusiastic crowd, and it quickly became a major talking point across social media platforms.

With that being said, Let's explore four reasons why Lesnar returned on the most recent episode of Raw.

#4. Brock Lesnar returned to set up a 3rd match against Cody Rhodes

The most likely reason behind the return of Brock Lesnar and his confrontation with Cody Rhodes is to reignite their ongoing feud. Their last match took place at Night of Champions 2023, resulting in a victory for Lesnar and tying their overall record against each other.

There are rumors circulating about a potential trilogy match between Lesnar and Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. With the surprise return of Beast Incarnate to confront Rhodes again, it is highly likely that they will clash again at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

For those who don't know, this potential match is also expected to have a stipulation.

#3. Money in the Bank already had multiple surprises

Brock Lesnar confronts Cody Rhodes on Raw return

The WWE Universe was hoping for Lesnar to pop up at Money in the Bank 2023, but that didn't happen. Brock Lesnar's return on Raw could be attributed to the fact that the premium live event already featured notable returns such as John Cena and Drew McIntyre.

It's possible that the company wanted to save Lesnar's return for a Raw to create additional excitement. The WWE Universe was thrilled to see Lesnar back on Monday Night Raw. His confrontation with Cody Rhodes further indicates the continuation of their feud and a potential third match between the two.

#2. Cody Rhodes called him out multiple times

Ever since his defeat at Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes has continuously brought up Lesnar. The American Nightmare has kept the feud alive even during his ongoing rivalry with Dominik Mysterio. This could indeed be a contributing factor to Lesnar's surprise return on Monday Night Raw.

With The Beast's reemergence, it appears that the unfinished business between these two will soon be resolved. The WWE Universe is already highly anticipating another climactic showdown between these two formidable competitors.

#1. Brock Lesnar (almost) never misses SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar will seemingly take part in SummerSlam once again

Even being a part-timer in the company, Brock Lesnar has almost never missed The Biggest Party of the Summer. In each year that The Beast has been on the active roster, he's been a big part of the event. This comes with the exception of SummerSlam 2020, which he missed due to the pandemic.

Last year, Lesnar competed in a championship match against Roman Reigns, further emphasizing his commitment to the event. It is evident that Lesnar has a strong desire to be a part of SummerSlam and make his presence felt. Given the recent confrontation with Cody Rhodes, the rumors of a third match between Lesnar and Rhodes at the upcoming PLE have gained credibility.

The stage is set for an exciting clash between these two formidable competitors at WWE's second-largest annual event.

