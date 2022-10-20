4 reasons why Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley should have been for the US Championship

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will lock horns in a titanic battle at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The match was booked after two weeks of action between the two men, and is sure to be a cracker.

Lesnar cost Lashley his United States Championship by attacking him two weeks ago on RAW. Seth Rollins capitalized on his injury and pinned him to take the title. The All Mighty got his revenge this week by brawling with The Beast and sending him through the announce table.

The two former WWE Champions will be fighting for bragging rights, but we can't help but feel this should have had a championship on the line. Indeed, WWE could have kept the US title on the former champion and had them fight for it. As such, we look at four reasons why Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley should have been for the US Championship.

#4 On our list of reasons why Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley should have been for the US Championship: It would have given the match more hype

Let us start off by saying that Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley is one of the most exciting matches on the Crown Jewel match card. Fans may claim that they don't need anything more than the two men beating the tar out of each other, but we disagree.

What would have been more fun than Lesnar and Lashley's powerhouse battle is them doing so for a championship. The two men competing for the illustrious title would have added an extra dimension to the contest.

The Conqueror and The All Mighty are competitors who love to drape gold over their shoulders. As such, WWE should probably have considered that before they booked the match.

#3 It would have been the biggest United States title match in a long time

The United States Championship is a title with some rich history behind it. At this moment in time, however, it is RAW's midcard belt. Over the last few months, it has looked like a worthy prize, but has lacked that high-profile match that puts it into the top tier.

Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley for the US title would have catapulted the championship to the world title level. The star power of the two men would have had many pairs of eyeballs on the championship. Had WWE booked them to fight for the gold, it would have been the biggest US title match since John Cena versus Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2015.

#2 It would have been amazing to see Lesnar wrestle for a title other than the world championship

Lesnar is used to fighting for top prizes

Brock Lesnar is someone who competes at the highest level in all aspects. Not only does he face the best in the business, but he also only fights for the top prizes. We don't remember the last time he competed for a championship that wasn't a world title.

As such, it would have been epic to see Lesnar bring his A-game for the right to be called United States Champion. Bobby Lashley is a worthy adversary in that regard. The two men would tear the house down and make it seem like a prize worth fighting for. It would have also given The Beast something fresh to do after the run he has had so far.

#1 It would be a refreshing and unpredictable title match

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are two gladiators who take no prisoners. A match between them would always go down to the wire, as seen in their encounter at this year's Royal Rumble premium live event.

If Lesnar and Lashley's match at Crown Jewel was for the United States Championship, the betting odds would have been dead even. Most US title matches The All Mighty has wrestled have had him as the overwhelming favorite. This one, however, would have been too close to call.

The Beast is a S-tier on the list of credible challengers for the former WWE and US Champion. The unpredictability of their encounter would have had fans on the edge of their seats and rooting for both men.

Do you think WWE should have booked Lesnar vs. Lashley with the US Championship on the line? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

