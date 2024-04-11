4 reasons why Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin must move to WWE SmackDown together

WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been on fire as of late. This past week's show was one of the most viewed episodes in years, and much of the success has come thanks to General Manager Nick Aldis.

Since becoming SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis has signed some stars to the blue brand. This includes the likes of Randy Orton, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and perhaps most notably, Bron Breakker. The Big Bad Booty Nephew has been undefeated on SmackDown since joining the show.

While Bron has been on SmackDown, he has also remained on NXT, where he formed a dominant tag team with Baron Corbin, known as The Wolfdogs. The pair lost their NXT Tag Team Title this past Tuesday as Breakker bid farewell to the developmental brand. Many fans fear that the duo may now go on separate paths.

This doesn't have to be the case, however. An argument could be made that Baron Corbin should follow Breakker and return to SmackDown. From there, The Wolfdogs could unite on the main roster.

Below are four reasons why Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin must move to WWE SmackDown together:

#4. Their chemistry is quite entertaining

Sometimes, unlikely pairings click like magic. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin on NXT are great examples of this. On the surface, the two shouldn't have worked well together. However, the duo clicked instantly.

The fact that The Wolfdogs have so much chemistry is exactly why they should be called up to SmackDown together. While Bron can succeed on his own, entertaining promos from the two would get him over with the audience much quicker than his intensity will.

#3. The two WWE stars put on incredible tag team bouts

Match quality in WWE has often been a subject that has divided fans. Throughout the 1980s, many believed that the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut had some of the worst wrestling of all the territories. In the 1990s, the reputation shifted somewhat, thanks to the presence of Bret Hart, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels.

The current era is also blessed with numerous talented wrestlers who put on banger matches every week. This includes the duo of Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker. The two have been tearing it up on television with rivals such as Axiom & Nathan Frazer and The Alpha Academy.

Just about every time the two step into a ring together, they make magic and put on bangers. With the tag team division on the main roster stacked, Breakker and Corbin can add an extra dimension.

#2. The Wolfdogs would strengthen the tag team division

WWE WrestleMania 40 was memorable for many reasons, but one of the biggest changes coming out of The Show of Shows is the status of tag team wrestling in the company. The Undisputed Tag Team Titles were officially split at The Showcase of The Immortals. Following a grueling Six Pack Ladder Match, Grayson Waller & Austin Theory and R-Truth & Miz walked out of Philadelphia as the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Champions, respectively.

Now both brands will need to focus on their tag team division. SmackDown has the likes of Legado del Fantasma, the Latino World Order, Street Profits, and The Final Testament. However, the addition of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will make the battle for tag team gold even more fierce, entertaining, thrilling, and engaging.

#1. Baron Corbin is a star in France

The final reason why Baron Corbin should join Bron Breakker on WWE SmackDown has to do with a future show. More specifically, this entry is focused on the company's upcoming Premium Live Event: Backlash France.

As the name implies, this marquee show will be staged in France. Backlash 2024 will be WWE's first-ever major Premium Live Event emanating from a European country. It isn't clear how fans will react to most superstars, but there is one reaction most of the audience can expect.

The locals will likely loudly cheer for Baron Corbin. For whatever reason, fans in Paris and France cheered massively for the talented wrestler during his last European tour with the company.

Due to him being so massively over, it would make sense to have him on Backlash France. The easiest and most logical move would be to have The Wolfdogs in tag action. Perhaps they can challenge Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for the SmackDown Tag Team Title.

