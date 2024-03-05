4 reasons why Bronson Reed must win the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW next week 

WWE Monday Night RAW featured some breaking news. General Manager Adam Pearce made a big announcement this week on red brand with WrestleMania implications.

Many stars want a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Wrestlers have been beating Pearce's door down or constantly calling him to try to politic their way to a major title match at WrestleMania 40.

As a result, Adam announced a match to determine Gunther's next challenger on RAW last night. Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, Ricochet, JD McDonagh, Chad Gable, and Sami Zayn will all clash in a Gauntlet Match next week for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows.

While many stars involved could be quality challengers to The Ring General, there are a few reasons why the powerful and impressive Bronson Reed would make sense as the winner and Gunther's next big challenger. This article will look at a handful of those reasons.

Below are four reasons why Bronson Reed must win the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW next week.

#4. He missed WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Expand Tweet

WWE held its recent premium live event, Elimination Chamber, in Perth, Australia, in front of over 50,000 fans. The stadium featured loud fans, and the show was a hit.

Many Australian WWE stars, such as Rhea Ripley, were featured on Elimination Chamber: Perth. The event was built around The Eradicator, who headlined the show with Nia Jax. Indi Hartwell and Grayson Waller also appeared at the event. However, one Aussie who did not compete was Bronson Reed.

It is rumored that Reed was meant to wrestle Seth Rollins at the big show, but The Visionary's injury changed plans. Since Bronson lost out on a major role in a stadium show in his home country, having him challenge Gunther at WrestleMania would be a nice makegood.

#3. Bronson Reed should be booked as dominant

Bronson Reed on RAW

Pro wrestling has evolved a lot over the past several decades. WWE, in particular, is completely different from the company it once was. In many ways, this is a good thing, as the health and safety of the performers has improved.

One aspect that has changed is the number of giants and big men featured. WWE was once called "the land of the giants" by fans and those in the industry, thanks to the wealth of big men they featured at any given time. This includes The Undertaker, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, and Yokozuna, among others. Today, most stars are much smaller and more athletic.

Bronson Reed is one of the few big men the company has. As a result, he needs to be kept strong. If he decimates his foes in the Gauntlet Match, he will appear as dangerous of a monster as he should. This move is essential in maintaining and building a mystique.

#2. Gunther's last match with Bronson Reed was great

Gunther on RAW

Interestingly, Bronson Reed and Gunther aren't strangers in WWE. The two big men have clashed once on television and four times in singles matches at the company's live events.

Their single broadcasted bout took place on October 16, 2023, episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Their bout lasted for a little under 13 minutes, but it was a fantastic, hard-hitting affair that left fans wanting more. The two haven't competed on television since then.

Given how good their last match was, a rematch has the potential to be even better. Both men are known for putting on bangers whenever they're in the ring. How good could a fight between them be on The Grandest Stage of Them All when they want to show out more than ever? That is the sole reason for Bronson to win.

#1. He also missed WrestleMania last year

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed has had some bad luck with major premium live events in WWE. As noted, he had to miss Elimination Chamber: Perth in his home country thanks to an injury to Seth Rollins and other personal reasons. That isn't the only big show he missed, however.

Big Bronson Reed also missed WrestleMania 39. Reed was part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, but that is bittersweet at best.

The Colossal certainly won't want to miss another WrestleMania. Most talent dream of competing at The Show of Shows. He should win the Gauntlet Match on RAW to make up for not being included last year. From there, Reed can live his dream.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!