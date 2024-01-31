4 reasons why Carmelo Hayes must turn heel at WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE NXT aired last night on the USA Network. The show featured another Heritage Cup match, the continuation of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and witnessed further drama in the ongoing Trick Melo Gang saga.

For those unaware, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams have been crucial in NXT programming for several years now. While Carmelo had already made a name for himself in the independent circuit before even signing with the Stamford-based company, both men reached their greatest heights together.

Despite that, there has been clear tension between the two former champions. Some believe it could lead to something going haywire at NXT's next premium live event this Sunday: Vengeance Day.

The duo are set to battle Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. From there, Whoop That Trick is scheduled to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. Before the night ends, Carmelo may very well turn heel. This article will look at a handful of reasons why the talented performer should take a villainous turn at the big show.

Below are four reasons why Carmelo Hayes must turn heel at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

#4. Carmelo Hayes works better as a heel

Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes has done a lot in WWE. He is arguably the greatest NXT North American Champion throughout the title's illustrious history. He is also a former NXT Champion. If there is gold around, Melo is likely going to win it.

Throughout most of his time as the North American Champion, Carmelo was very much a villain. While his reign was incredible, it was aided by the fact that he was such a good heel. In fact, it could be argued that the star who has been appearing on WWE SmackDown is best as a villain.

Given that Hayes may very well be a stronger villain than a hero, it would make sense for him to turn heel again. Doing so on Trick Williams at NXT Vengeance Day 2024 would be the perfect way to get fans to hate the former North American Champion once more.

#3. It fits the story

Expand Tweet

Shawn Michaels and Triple H put the storyline over everything else. While WWE has always been a story-based company, the former D-Generation X members value continuity and long-form storytelling far more than Vince McMahon did before them.

The story of Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams is a great example of Shawn Michaels' ongoing storytelling. Trick going from being a rookie hype man of Melo to becoming one of WWE NXT's top stars has been quite the journey.

With Melo growing increasingly jealous of Whoop That Trick's popularity and caliber, a heel turn just makes sense. It fits Melo's character, and it should, at least in theory, only make Williams an even bigger babyface in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

#2. Trick Williams is extremely popular

Expand Tweet

Trick Williams has had quite the journey in WWE. He started as a rookie who served as Carmelo Hayes' hype man. Over time, however, the talented and jacked performer began building momentum in the Stamford-based company.

This momentum eventually led to him dethroning Dominik Mysterio of the NXT North American Championship. While he only held onto the title for a brief period of time courtesy of The Judgment Day, Whoop That Trick made a lot of new fans in the process.

Now, Trick is one of the most over WWE Superstars in the Stamford-based company and certainly on NXT. While Shawn Michaels and the creative team could swerve fans and have Williams be the villain instead, it would be foolish, given how popular he is. The Stamford-based company needs to jump on the Trick train and make sure it is Carmelo who turns heel, not Williams.

#1. Ilja Dragunov should not lose the NXT Championship yet

Ilja Dragunov and Dijak

As noted, Trick Williams has two major matches at NXT Vengeance Day 2024. One bout will be the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The other match will be for the NXT Championship.

Ilja Dragunov is the reigning NXT Champion. He won the title from Carmelo Hayes last year and has managed to successfully defend it against Melo and even Baron Corbin. Still, in the eyes of many people, Ilja's reign in WWE is just getting started.

Carmelo Hayes must turn heel at NXT Vengeance Day 2024 to make sure that Trick Williams does not dethrone the talented Ilja. Title defenses against the likes of Melo and Baron Corbin are not enough. There is a lot of meat left on the bone for Dragunov as a champion.

Are you excited about NXT Vengeance Day 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here