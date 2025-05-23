4 Reasons why Charlotte Flair must join The Wyatt Sicks

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE television just a handful of weeks ago. She cut a promo, and the crowd immediately turned on her, which caused The Queen to suffer a bit of a meltdown.

Flair wasn't the only person to return on that edition of Friday Night SmackDown, however. Alexa Bliss also made her television return. After a successful outcome in tag team action, Alexa confronted Charlotte in the parking area and requested to chat.

It seems as if Charlotte has rejected an alliance with Alexa, but The Queen would be wise to reconsider. Aligning herself with Bliss might do more than even she realizes. It might lead to Flair joining the dangerous Wyatt Sicks.

Given that The Wyatt Sicks are rumored to be returning to television very soon, it would be wise for Charlotte to not only align herself with Alexa but to do the same with the spooky faction. This article will tackle a handful of reasons why she should team up with the stable moving forward.

Below are four reasons why Charlotte Flair must join The Wyatt Sicks.

#4. Charlotte Flair hasn't historically been in stables very often

Charlotte Flair is a legend in WWE. She has enjoyed a staggering 14 world title reigns. She is also a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a Royal Rumble winner. She has been one of the most successful singles stars ever.

Tag teams and stables are a different story, however. Outside of a brief WWE Women's Tag Team title reign with Asuka, Flair has spent the bulk of her career all alone. Even those she briefly united with often felt the brunt of Flair with a split of some kind.

With her history of excelling in singles competition almost exclusively, this would be a nice change for Flair. Not only would she be able to do something completely different, but it would also mean she doesn't need to carry the load of being a singles star. That can be a lot of weight to carry for a decade.

#3. This would allow Flair to be an entirely different character

Charlotte Flair's character evolution over the years hasn't exactly been notable. That isn't to say the WWE star hasn't evolved at all, however. Still, her gimmick was being athletically superior early on, and all these years later, superiority is still the heart of The Queen's persona.

The Wyatt Sicks are a completely different story. The group is all about their gimmick. They're almost like a horror movie come to life. With fewer supernatural elements than The Wyatt Family, The Wyatt Sicks feel more like serial killers from a slasher film.

This is such a tonal shift from how Flair is normally portrayed. She would have to channel a completely different energy to fit in with the group, and for that reason alone, aligning with the stable may be a good idea. A new side of Charlotte sounds intriguing.

#2. The shock of this move would make the angle huge

The Wyatt Sicks made their WWE debut on RAW last year. Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Uncle Howdy, and Erick Rowan shockingly destroyed the backstage area and even assaulted Chad Gable. It was insane and kind of awesome.

Since that moment, WWE fans have been hooked on The Wyatt Sicks. Whenever they appear, it is a big deal. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest female stars in company history.

Two huge acts uniting, especially ones that are so polar opposite, will always create a ton of buzz. The shock of seeing Charlotte with The Wyatt Sicks should make this angle absolutely huge. Who doesn't want as much attention as possible in wrestling?

#1. WWE fans would get behind Charlotte again

Charlotte Flair is a legend and a future WWE Hall of Famer. Despite her success, however, there are many fans who don't like The Queen. This could be because of how hard she is pushed or a feeling that Flair does the same thing over and over.

Regardless of what it is, she doesn't have the audience behind her. Charlotte Flair uniting with The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss, however, could dramatically change things. WWE fans are much more likely to get behind The Queen with Alexa, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and others by her side.

As proof to this, some fans have already begun to make fanart of Charlotte with Alexa. Given how popular the rest of The Wyatt Sicks are too, this should only serve to help Flair grow in popularity.

