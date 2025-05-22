The Wyatt Sicks to help 17-time WWE champion, not Alexa Bliss, win big match on SmackDown? Potential explored 

Ever since Alexa Bliss returned to SmackDown, there has been a buzz about The Wyatt Sicks' homecoming. The sinister faction has been away from WWE television since December last year. However, the upcoming episode of the blue brand show could be where Uncle Howdy and his group can make their presence felt. Surprisingly, they might help a 17-time champion win a big match.

The name in question is Charlotte Flair. The Queen is set to compete against Zelina Vega and Giulia in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match this week. The speculation of The Wyatt Sicks helping her arose due to Flair's recent activities surrounding the sinister faction. The 39-year-old posted an edited image of her alongside Alexa Bliss on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the image "Revel in what you are ⭕" - a phrase strongly associated with the late Bray Wyatt. It captured the essence of the mysterious and psychological elements of his character. This phrase later became part of a broader narrative encouraging self-acceptance, particularly of one’s darker or hidden aspects, aligning with The Wyatt Sicks' motto.

Charlotte Flair using this on her social media raised eyebrows, as many believe she could be summoning the occult faction. Besides, her storyline has revolved around Alexa Bliss lately. There is a good chance that Bliss and the Wyatts make their presence felt during Flair's qualifying match this week. Whether they help The Queen or cost her the match remains to be seen.

Whatever is discussed above is entirely speculation as of now. It remains to be seen how the story unfolds on SmackDown.

The Wyatt Sicks to add a new member to the group upon return?

Since The Wyatt Sicks' debut in WWE, fans have been wondering about who could be the sixth member of the faction. There have been various teases since but nothing really happened. However, WWE could finally pull the trigger and add a new member to the group upon its return.

Alexa Bliss could reveal herself as the newest member of the Uncle Howdy-led faction. Ever since the former women's champion returned to WWE, she has been seen carrying some of the traits of her former character as a mentor of "The Fiend," who eventually turned on him. She has a rich history with the late Bray Wyatt.

Bliss was also seen carrying Lilly along with her, the very doll Bray Wyatt gave her as a souvenir back in the day. With her having a rich history with the Wyatts, she is likely to be the missing puzzle of The Wyatt Sicks, the faction that has been carrying Bray's legacy.

Time will tell whether those rumors come true or if WWE has an entirely different plan for the Uncle Howdy-led group. The biggest question for now is when the sinister faction returns to WWE.

