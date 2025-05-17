Charlotte Flair to face the consequences of her past actions in WWE from 4 years ago? Exploring massive angle

Charlotte Flair has been with WWE for more than a decade, and she has worked both as a heel and a babyface on the roster. During her tenure, she has done some malicious things (in storyline), which have been buried under the chasm of WWE over time. However, one of her past actions may be catching up with The Queen, and she could face the consequences of it.
Back in 2021, Charlotte Flair was involved in a heated feud with Alexa Bliss, and the two superstars battled in a title match at Extreme Rules. However, following the match, The Queen tormented her opponent emotionally. Flair grabbed Bliss' doll Lilly—the very doll that the late Bray Wyatt gave her as a souvenir—and tore it apart, shredding it into pieces.
Alexa Bliss was left heartbroken in the middle of the ring as she was seen collecting the remnants of Lilly. Four years have passed since then, and it looks like Alexa hasn't forgotten it after all, and the embers of resentment may still be burning within Bliss. The speculation arose after the 33-year-old was seen confronting Charlotte Flair several times on SmackDown in recent weeks.
Little Miss Bliss seemingly has something in store for the veteran, but The Nature Girl has avoided her former rival continuously. Flair may not be aware of what might potentially be coming her way. In a shocking turn of events, Alexa Bliss could unleash a brutal attack on the 14-time Women's Champion. She could reignite the old chapter of their rivalry, making Charlotte Flair suffer the consequences of her past actions.
The chances of it happening seem high, since both superstars' storylines seem to be converging at the moment. Besides, Alexa Bliss has somewhat carried some of the traits she had during her time alongside The Fiend since her WWE return, as she is still keeping Lilly with her. However, the above scenario is entirely speculative, and only time will tell whether Bliss and Flair start a feud.
Charlotte Flair to face Alexa Bliss in a match at SummerSlam 2025?
WWE has been cooking something between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, as the two superstars have crossed paths multiple times on SmackDown. On the latest episode of the blue brand, The Five Feet of Fury confronted Flair with an undisclosed proposal.
However, The Queen rejected the idea in a condescending way, which did not please Bliss. It looks like WWE has been sowing the seeds of a blockbuster feud between the two superstars for this summer. There is a high chance that it could lead to a marquee match at SummerSlam 2025.
Alexa Bliss qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank match this week. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is set to compete in her qualifying match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. With both superstars currently focused on the annual ladder match spectacle, SummerSlam seems to be the most viable stage for their clash.
WWE has adequate time to craft a compelling storyline between Bliss and Flair if they were to lock horns at The Biggest Party of the Summer. What happens between the two in the coming weeks remains to be seen.