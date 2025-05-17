Charlotte Flair to face the consequences of her past actions in WWE from 4 years ago? Exploring massive angle

Charlotte Flair has been with WWE for more than a decade, and she has worked both as a heel and a babyface on the roster. During her tenure, she has done some malicious things (in storyline), which have been buried under the chasm of WWE over time. However, one of her past actions may be catching up with The Queen, and she could face the consequences of it.

Ad

Back in 2021, Charlotte Flair was involved in a heated feud with Alexa Bliss, and the two superstars battled in a title match at Extreme Rules. However, following the match, The Queen tormented her opponent emotionally. Flair grabbed Bliss' doll Lilly—the very doll that the late Bray Wyatt gave her as a souvenir—and tore it apart, shredding it into pieces.

Alexa Bliss was left heartbroken in the middle of the ring as she was seen collecting the remnants of Lilly. Four years have passed since then, and it looks like Alexa hasn't forgotten it after all, and the embers of resentment may still be burning within Bliss. The speculation arose after the 33-year-old was seen confronting Charlotte Flair several times on SmackDown in recent weeks.

Ad

Trending

Little Miss Bliss seemingly has something in store for the veteran, but The Nature Girl has avoided her former rival continuously. Flair may not be aware of what might potentially be coming her way. In a shocking turn of events, Alexa Bliss could unleash a brutal attack on the 14-time Women's Champion. She could reignite the old chapter of their rivalry, making Charlotte Flair suffer the consequences of her past actions.

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

The chances of it happening seem high, since both superstars' storylines seem to be converging at the moment. Besides, Alexa Bliss has somewhat carried some of the traits she had during her time alongside The Fiend since her WWE return, as she is still keeping Lilly with her. However, the above scenario is entirely speculative, and only time will tell whether Bliss and Flair start a feud.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte Flair to face Alexa Bliss in a match at SummerSlam 2025?

WWE has been cooking something between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, as the two superstars have crossed paths multiple times on SmackDown. On the latest episode of the blue brand, The Five Feet of Fury confronted Flair with an undisclosed proposal.

However, The Queen rejected the idea in a condescending way, which did not please Bliss. It looks like WWE has been sowing the seeds of a blockbuster feud between the two superstars for this summer. There is a high chance that it could lead to a marquee match at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Alexa Bliss qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank match this week. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is set to compete in her qualifying match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. With both superstars currently focused on the annual ladder match spectacle, SummerSlam seems to be the most viable stage for their clash.

WWE has adequate time to craft a compelling storyline between Bliss and Flair if they were to lock horns at The Biggest Party of the Summer. What happens between the two in the coming weeks remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More