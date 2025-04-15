4 reasons why Charlotte Flair must not win at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will face the toughest challenge of her career at WrestleMania 41 when she goes head-to-head against Charlotte Flair.

The Queen returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE after much hype and won the women’s contest to earn a world title shot. Flair chose to challenge the SmackDown brand’s champion at The Show of Shows.

The build-up for the match has been decent, and many fans are backing Tiffany Stratton to remain the babyface in the clash. However, Flair’s fans are looking forward to seeing her add another world title to her cabinet.

Check out the four reasons why Charlotte Flair must not win the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#4. The Queen still needs to rebuild herself

WWE has been the land of opportunity for many newcomers in the industry. Charlotte Flair built herself on the NXT brand before becoming the most decorated female superstar of all time.

She returned after a lengthy hiatus due to an injury at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE. It did not take her long to earn yet another world title shot and get another match at WrestleMania.

Many will agree that Charlotte Flair still needs to rebuild herself following her return to the ring. She has only competed in two televised matches since her Royal Rumble win and hasn’t done enough to push her heel character.

Therefore, keeping the title off her for some time would make sense. She could grow bitter after her loss at ‘Mania and take her heel character to the next level before eventually winning another title.

#3. Constant short reigns have turned many fans against her

As mentioned earlier, Charlotte Flair is the most decorated woman in WWE history. She has 14 world title reigns to her name, many of which have been relatively short.

World champions have received rather lengthy reigns over the past few years. This has especially been true under Triple H’s creative regime. It has allowed the title holder to cement themselves up top and also prove their worth to the fans.

Charlotte Flair’s relatively shorter reigns have left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans. Many believe that WWE gives her top title reigns just so she can get closer to her father’s record (more on that later).

Winning the championship only to drop it soon after and going on another hiatus could affect the title’s worth and also infuriate more fans.

#2. Charlotte Flair’s win could affect John Cena’s WWE retirement tour

Ric Flair and John Cena lead the way with 16 world title reigns each to their names. Cena is hunting for his 17th world title during his WWE retirement tour.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair has 14 world championship reigns, and many believe that the creative team wants her to break her father’s record. She could get closer to the record with a win at WrestleMania 41.

A victory for The Queen could affect John Cena’s quest to break the world record and stay on top for some time after his retirement. If Flair wins, she will get closer to Cena’s record and pose a major threat to his final goal in the company.

#1. Tiffany Stratton may not be ready for such a big hit at WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton is living the dream with the WWE Women’s Championship around her waist. Fans rooted for her to become the champion, and she has done a decent job with her first reign.

Facing Charlotte Flair will be the biggest test of her career. A win would take her to the next level and cement her as the face of the women’s division.

However, a loss could shatter her push and drag her down the card. Flair has overshadowed her opponents in the past, and such a result could change the landscape of the SmackDown brand.

