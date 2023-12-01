4 Reasons why CM Punk must face WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin in 2024

CM Punk versus Stone Cold Steve Austin has been a dream match for wrestling fans for a long time. WWE had teased a program between the pair in 2011 when Punk confronted the Hall of Famer during a backstage segment on RAW.

The feud was again teased during a WWE’13 hype video package featuring the two superstars and Hall of Famer Jim Ross. Unfortunately, the rivalry never saw the light of the day because of Punk’s abrupt exit in 2014.

With that being said, the internet is once again in a frenzy following reports that WWE is hopeful of pulling off a match between two of their most popular superstars of all time. According to Fightful Select, Austin versus Punk has been broached backstage.

While there’s no word (yet) on whether Austin or Punk proposed the match, the chances of this dream match finally happening are high. Let’s take a look at three reasons why CM Punk must face Stone Cold Steve Austin in 2024:

#4. CM Punk versus Stone Cold Steve Austin is a dream match

Pro wrestling, in the age of the internet, has seen many dream matches come to fruition. The Rock versus John Cena happened (twice). Chris Jericho traveled to Japan to take on Kenny Omega. Cody Rhodes squared off against Brock Lesnar at three Premium Live Events.

None of these matches, however, barring Rock versus Cena perhaps, are as big as CM Punk versus Stone Cold Steve Austin. The match was big when it was teased more than a decade ago. It is big when it’s being talked about today.

#3. The Rattlesnake showed at WrestleMania 38 that he could still go

It’s been proven repeatedly that nothing is permanent in the world of pro wrestling.

Hulk Hogan left WWE only to come back and have one of the biggest matches of all time against The Rock. Brock Lesnar came back and went on to become a multi-time champion.

The biggest comeback (arguably) was when Stone Cold Steve Austin returned at WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake showed he could still go inside the squared circle when he took on Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. The build-up has been there since day one

CM Punk and Steve Austin are the two most rebellious superstars in WWE history. The Rattlesnake’s rivalry with Vince McMahon defined the Attitude Era and helped WWE win the Monday Night Wars against WCW.

Punk had similar issues with the authority. His feud with John Cena in the lead-up to Money in the Bank 2011 is considered one of WWE’s greatest storylines.

A feud between Punk and Austin has already been written. It just needs a time and place to showcase itself.

#1. Triple H needs to book at least one dream match in 2024

Like him or hate him, you cannot deny that Triple H is consistent with his booking. The Game is a fan of long-term storytelling, which he was closely involved in as an active in-ring performer.

His feud with Shawn Michaels and Batista are prime examples of the payoff to long-term storytelling.

Hunter has iterated in the past he likes to give fans what they want. They wanted CM Punk, and he brought him back. The WWE Universe now wishes to see Punk versus Austin. The Game will probably ensure he gets this dream match booked in 2024.

