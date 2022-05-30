CM Punk is one of the top stars for All Elite Wrestling, but the Straight Edge Superstar became a major name in professional wrestling during his tenure with WWE. In WWE, Punk won many championships and built up a strong, Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

Dethroning champions is always an impressive accomplishment, especially in WWE. The act is even more impressive when one manages to defeat top stars for the belts. CM Punk managed to defeat several of the biggest names of his era to obtain gold. Some of the wrestlers he defeated have gone on to become Hall of Famers or will likely be inducted by WWE in the future.

Below are the 4 biggest WWE stars CM Punk holds championship victories over.

#4. Punk defeated Alberto Del Rio for the WWE Championship

In what was a running theme throughout CM Punk's WWE career, this rivalry began when Alberto Del Rio cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Punk. The incident took place immediately after the star's bout with John Cena at SummerSlam 2011. Punk defeated Cena, but was left laying by Kevin Nash, which left him prone for Del Rio to strike.

A few months later, the Straight Edge superstar had a fair one-on-one rematch at WWE Survivor Series 2011. In their bout, the cocky Del Rio defended his WWE Championship in a hard-hitting fight. Unfortunately for El Patron, Punk proved to be the better man by making Alberto submit to the Anaconda Vice.

Del Rio was a top star at the time and it was a big win for Punk, but the reason this win mattered is because of what came after. The Straight Edge Superstar went on to hold the WWE Championship for 434 days, one of the longest of the modern era. That historic reign started with Del Rio and Punk's Survivor Series bout.

#3. The Straight Edge Superstar dethroned Jeff Hardy on two occasions

CM Punk didn't just defeat Jeff Hardy once for a major championship, he did it twice. At WWE Extreme Rules in 2009, Jeff Hardy defeated Edge in a brutal ladder match to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The new champion celebrated with the title only for Punk to come out with his Money in the Bank briefcase in hand, immediately cashing in on Jeff.

Punk won the title that night in quick fashion, but he ended up losing it back to Hardy at WWE Night of Champions in July. During their rivalry, the Straight Edge Superstar turned heel and began preaching his straight edge lifestyle, attacking Jeff for the demons he had dealt with. This led to another big-time match between the two superstars.

At WWE SummerSlam in 2009, CM Punk and Jeff Hardy had a TLC match for the World Heavyweight Championship. The two stars had a chaotic brawl, but Punk eventually knocked Jeff off the ladder and captured the hanging title belt to win the bout. Punk successfully bested the popular Hardy twice for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#2. Punk used his guaranteed title-shot to defeat Edge

The Straight Edge Superstar cashed in on the briefcase once prior to the previous entry. On March 30th, 2008 CM Punk won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania XXIV. Shortly after the event, the young babyface was drafted into the RAW brand. On his first night as an official member of the RAW roster, Punk made history.

Batista was angry that he didn't capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Edge the night prior and made his impact by laying Edge out in the middle of the ring. CM Punk's music then began to play and the Straight Edge Superstar rushed down to the ring with his briefcase in hand and a referee with him.

Just a few years prior, Edge cashed in his own briefcase on a beat-up opponent to win the WWE Championship. Fast forward just a few years and in an example of poetic justice, Edge lost his World Heavyweight Championship the very same way. This was Punk's first world title win and a moment the WWE Universe will never forget.

#1. CM Punk defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship

One of the biggest matches of CM Punk's career was at WWE Money in the Bank in 2011. The event took place in Chicago and featured Punk taking on the defending champion John Cena in the main event of the evening.

The build to Money in the Bank saw Punk cut his infamous "pipebomb" promo. He aired his grievances on television leading up to the big show while also revealing that his contract was set to expire. His goal was simple: win the title and take it with him.

John Cena and Punk tore the house down at the event, delivering an all-time great match. Mr. McMahon and John Laurinaitis attempted to screw Punk over in the closing moments of the bout for John Cena to prevent it by exiting the ring and knocking Lauriaitis out. The Cenation leader didn't allow a cheap victory but ultimately paid the price for it. When John re-entered the ring, he was hit with the GTS and Punk was officially WWE Champion. He blew a sarcastic kiss to McMahon and left through the crowd with the title in hand.

CM Punk may not look back fondly on his time in WWE, but the multi-time world champion competed and defeated some of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling. The Straight Edge star made its mark in WWE and won't be forgotten.

