4 Reasons why Cody Rhodes must lose to Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins currently hold the top championships of their respective brands. While one is the Undisputed WWE Champion on SmackDown, the other is the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW. Both superstars will collide in a marquee match at Crown Jewel in Perth next month in what will be a champion vs. champion bout.

Rollins and Rhodes will fight each other for the prestigious Crown Jewel Championship. This will be a battle of supremacy as two of the biggest stars of their brands will go head-to-head. Even though both are equal contenders to win, The Visionary should be the one to walk out of the premium live event as the winner of this high-profile match.

Here are four reasons why Cody Rhodes must lose to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel:

#4. To elevate Seth Rollins' legacy as the top star

Seth Rollins has been one of the most reliable and consistent stars in WWE. However, he has been playing second fiddle to other major stars in recent years. The Visionary faced Cody Rhodes thrice in the past three years and every time he sacrificed himself to put The American Nightmare over. However, it's time for WWE to turn things around to prevent Rollins' legacy from eroding.

A victory over Rhodes, the current face of WWE, would solidify him as the top champion and add a prestigious accolade to his resume. Seth Rollins can make a definitive statement that, whether it's 2015 or 2025, he still runs this place. Such a monumental victory at Crown Jewel would restore Rollins' credibility and position him at the pedestal of WWE.

#3. To balance the World Heavyweight Championship's prestige

The World Heavyweight Championship is sometimes seen as secondary to the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the upcoming champion vs. champion match at Crown Jewel will allow Seth Rollins to end this debate. His victory over Cody Rhodes would elevate the World Heavyweight Championship's prestige, making it feel equal to Rhodes' title.

Rollins' win at Crown Jewel would be much more than a victory. It would be a statement that RAW's top championship, which he holds, stands parallel to the Undisputed WWE Championship. This will ensure both brands have credible champions, which benefits WWE's dual-brand structure. Hence, Rhodes' defeat will help WWE balance the two top world titles.

#2. To prevent The Vision from losing its credibility and dominance

Ever since its formation, The Vision has established itself as one of the most dominant groups on RAW. It has been thriving under Seth Rollins' leadership. The former Shield member made it clear he intends to lead WWE to its future and dominate the landscape. However, if Rollins fails to defeat Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, all his words would sound hollow.

Such a massive setback would put a question mark on his credibility as a leader. Moreover, his stablemates might not be able to rely on him to follow his path anymore. Hence, Rhodes must lose to Seth Rollins to prevent The Vision from suffering a huge blow. The Architect's win will safeguard his faction's future, preserving its momentum and credibility.

#1. To protect Cody Rhodes in the long run

Cody Rhodes is currently at a point where he is being portrayed as nearly invincible. WWE has been giving him victories over victories, big moments over big moments, to the point where things have become too saturated. Rhodes defeated a red-hot Gunther last year to win the Crown Jewel Championship, which resulted in mild controversy. Besides, his recent win over Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza has only added to fans' frustrations.

At a time when fans are on the verge of turning on Cody Rhodes, winning the coveted title for the second consecutive time could be catastrophic. This decision could lead to massive outrage from fans. Therefore, The American Nightmare must lose against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel so that WWE can protect him, considering the long-term implications. A defeat wouldn't harm Rhodes much, but a win could turn out to be detrimental.

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

