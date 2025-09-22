WWE may have subtly spoiled the result of Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel

After their incredible matches at WWE Wrestlepalooza, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will walk into Crown Jewel in Perth as the World Champions. The two will collide for the prestigious Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, and fans have been quite excited to witness the battle between them at the PLE.Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have a long history with each other. The Visionary was Rhodes’s first rivalry following his return to WWE, and their feud undoubtedly paved the way for the American Nightmare's glory. However, in getting Rhodes to the top, Rollins ended up losing all three matches he had with the star, which ended up being a massive debate in its own.While Rollins was the one to help the American Nightmare become the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL, he is undoubtedly one of the biggest rivals of Rhodes’ career. The two came face-to-face this week on RAW, where the Undisputed WWE Champion mentioned the 3-0 record he has against the Visionary.Mentioning the record is a massive hint that WWE will give the victory to the Visionary. Rollins has been on one of the best runs of his life alongside The Vision, and has managed to reclaim the top spot in the industry. Considering the run he has had lately, Rollins winning at Crown Jewel is the best thing the company could feature at this point.A victory at Crown Jewel would not only give Rollins his first win against Cody Rhodes but would also enhance his character and further his position amongst the entire industry. Time will now tell what the company has in store for the star next.Cody Rhodes revealed an incredible story alongside Seth Rollins recentlyThe American Nightmare and the Visionary worked as great friends throughout the WrestleMania XL season, and also teamed up against Roman Reigns and The Rock on the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, apart from their work on TV, the stars also had a night as the producers of a WWE event.Cody Rhodes revealed the story in his recent episode of the What Do You Wanna Talk About? Podcast. The star revealed that the producers of the show weren’t able to make it due to a snowstorm, which led to Rollins and Rhodes stepping in as the producers.&quot;We had a show to do, and remember, no producers. [It was] me and Seth... We were producers, and it was a show that had a commission, so we actually had to do work. It wasn't like, 'Hey, you're good, we know your match, hey, twelve minutes,' none of that. That was all pretty much.&quot; [From 45:00 onwards]It would be quite interesting to see if one of these men steps into a producer’s spot following their retirement from the ring in the future.