4 reasons why Damian Priest left WWE RAW and moved to SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night on the USA Network, and it was a big show. There were several big-time bouts, including Jimmy Uso vs. Kevin Owens and a blockbuster Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

The show also featured a few major trades as part of the Transfer Window, which was instituted towards the end of last year. One of the stars making a big move was The Miz, who joined SmackDown. Meanwhile, A-Town Down Under were sent to RAW.

The biggest move announced on SmackDown, and arguably throughout the entire Transfer Window, is Damian Priest's arrival on the blue brand. Not only did he debut on SmackDown last night, but he even had a match with Carmelo Hayes.

Some fans might be wondering why Damian left the red brand to move to SmackDown. This article will take a look at a handful of possible reasons for The Archer of Infamy's major move.

Below are four reasons why Damian Priest left WWE RAW and moved to SmackDown.

#4. Damian Priest might have left WWE RAW to stay away from The Judgment Day

Judgment Day was formed in early 2022. Edge initially created the WWE stable and quickly recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Over time, it gained and lost members, but it has remained a key part of RAW for years.

Damian Priest was kicked out of the stable during WWE SummerSlam last year. Since then, he has been at war with Finn Balor and the rest of the stable. Only recently did the feud between Priest and The Prince seemingly conclude.

There is a chance Damian was moved from RAW to SmackDown to keep him away from The Judgment Day moving forward. This means they won't need to interact again for quite a while, which is good for everyone involved. It can't be stale if they're apart.

#3. The company needs to keep him and Rhea Ripley apart if they won't help each other

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's top stars right now. Not only is she extremely popular and beloved by fans, but she is also the Women's World Champion. She won the title by defeating Liv Morgan during the RAW on Netflix premiere.

The Eradicator was another member of The Judgment Day who was kicked out of the WWE faction. After that incident, she and Damian Priest united to fight their former stable. As a duo, they were known as The Terror Twins.

The pair were later separated amicably to focus on their own tasks, but that created a bit of a logic gap. If both stars were on the same show, why wouldn't they help each other when necessary? If Damian is on SmackDown, it closes that plot hole and allows the two stars to stay apart.

#2. His move to SmackDown could be for a Cody Rhodes feud

Cody Rhodes is arguably the top men's champion in World Wrestling Entertainment. He is the Undisputed WWE Champion and has been since April of 2024. It was at that event where he dethroned Roman Reigns of the gold.

During Friday Night SmackDown, there was a brief yet very interesting backstage segment. Cody Rhodes welcomed Damian Priest to SmackDown. Priest then implied he'd be seeing Cody soon, emphasizing Rhodes' status as a champion.

The move to SmackDown may be to set up Damian vs. Cody for the world title. The two battling over the Undisputed WWE Championship would be fresh and exciting. It would also create intrigue. Who would the fans choose out of the two? Would they support The American Nightmare or The Punisher?

#1. Damian Priest adds star power to SmackDown

While there could be several stories and logistical reasons behind WWE's move of Damian Priest to Friday Night SmackDown, one obvious explanation is that he was moved to add star power to the blue brand.

Over the last few years, Damian has risen through the WWE ranks and become a legitimate top guy. He even became the World Heavyweight Champion by pinning Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

Priest will add star power to the brand. Not only that, but he hasn't really been on SmackDown regularly. This will be fresh and exciting. As his match with Carmelo Hayes proved, Damian can do a lot of new things and have new fun matches on SmackDown moving forward. He will elevate the show.

