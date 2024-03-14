4 reasons why Drew McIntyre should consider making a deal with The Bloodline - New boss in WWE, threat of top babyfaces

WWE has been more chaotic than ever in recent months. The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in company history and has become even stronger thanks to the addition of The Rock. Meanwhile, the group has Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins all gunning to take it down.

One person in the middle of everything is Drew McIntyre. He has a long history with The Bloodline, but more importantly, McIntyre is challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

During the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Drew addressed The Rock and how Seth Rollins is focusing too much on The Bloodline. Notably, McIntyre mentioned people should try to get along with The Rock for better futures.

Additionally, Drew has often been called a hypocrite for the way he's behaved towards The Bloodline as of late. Now, some are wondering if McIntyre could end up working with the faction he's been so outspoken about. In this article, we will look at a handful of reasons why he should do exactly that.

Below are four reasons why Drew McIntyre should consider making a deal with The Bloodline in WWE.

#4. They have mutual enemies in WWE

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW.

The idea of Drew McIntyre and The Bloodline working together would make WWE fans and McIntyre himself furious. He and the faction led by Roman Reigns have been at odds for years now.

Interestingly, however, they both now have common enemies. More specifically, Drew and The Bloodline both hate the likes of Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes and especially Seth Rollins. Two sides who were previously opposing one another are suddenly working against the same opposition.

Due to their shared enemies, it may be wise for Drew McIntyre to consider aligning with The Bloodline. He could benefit from the group attacking those he has issues with.

#3. Drew McIntyre may want to let go of the past

The Bloodline and Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's issues with The Bloodline date back to 2022. The Scottish Psychopath wanted the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and attempted to dethrone Roman Reigns of his prized title.

Unfortunately, his goals didn't quite work out. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn constantly helped Roman and even led to The Tribal Chief defeating McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2022.

While McIntyre has had resentment ever since, he may want to work with The Bloodline for his own benefit. If the group takes out Seth Rollins at Night One of WrestleMania, he can then pick up the pieces and win the World Heavyweight Championship the next night. So it may be in Drew's best interest to let go of the past and focus on his goal of winning a World Title in front of the fans.

#2. He could try to get close to The Rock in order to save the World Heavyweight Championship

As noted, Drew McIntyre cut an interesting promo on WWE Monday Night RAW. He discussed The Rock, a member of The Bloodline, and mentioned that those in the locker room should embrace The People's Champion.

This isn't an altruistic move, however. Drew likely sees it as his chance to succeed in WWE. The Rock was recently added to the TKO Board of Directors, which essentially makes him the boss of numerous performers, McIntyre included.

The Rock has teased getting rid of the World Heavyweight Championship just to mess with Seth Rollins. He has also threatened to use his power to hold down Cody Rhodes. McIntyre sees this and knows he can't lose the title he's chasing, nor does he want to feud with The Rock. As a result, aligning with The Bloodline will put him in The Rock's good graces.

#1. McIntyre may now see that The Bloodline was right

Forgiving The Bloodline is certainly an option, but Drew McIntyre could take things even further. Instead of simply letting bygones be bygones, The Scottish Psychopath may decide that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Co. were right all along.

While McIntyre hated being the victim of the group, his attitude change over the past six months or so has led to him being quite similar to Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. He has a "win by any means necessary" approach to things now, just as the Samoan stars.

If McIntyre truly believes their approach was correct, and his actions imply that he does, he may want to join the WWE faction for that very reason. Either as a permanent member or somebody helping them to take out their shared enemies, Drew may finally see the light. That could be game-changing for them and the rest of the locker room.