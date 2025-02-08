4 reasons why Drew McIntyre was moved to SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has joined the SmackDown roster. The Scottish Warrior made the news a few days ago owing to a controversy surrounding the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Fortunately, McIntyre quickly bounced back as he defeated Jimmy Uso and LA Knight in a competitive Triple Threat match to book his place in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

McIntyre's sudden move to SmackDown demands an explanation. Here below, we look at four reasons The Scottish Warrior was moved to the blue brand.

#4. RAW's main event scene was saturated with top stars

Since RAW moved to Netflix, several of WWE's biggest stars have become regulars on the company's flagship show. CM Punk, "Main Event" Jey Uso, Gunther, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins have led the red brand successfully.

Trending

Recently, AJ Styles was added to the Monday night show. Roman Reigns is rumored to feud with Punk and Rollins soon, thus, he will also feature prominently on RAW upon his return. Logan Paul will also become more regular as 'Mania season approaches.

With such a packed roster, Drew McIntyre may have gotten lost in the shuffle and could have struggled for meaningful storylines. Hence, RAW was no longer a suitable abode for him.

#3. SmackDown needs more credible stars like Drew McIntyre

RAW's gain of top stars of late has seemingly deprived SmackDown of credible headliners. WWE's household names compete in the red brand. While the company is flexible with allowing champions and part-timers to appear on both brands, the Netflix deal purportedly forced Triple H to put bigger stars on the flagship show.

Furthermore, prominent SmackDown stars like Randy Orton are off TV with no clear indications of a foreseeable return. Another cause of concern was the increased run-time for the show, adding to WWE's difficulties in keeping fans engaged with a smaller roster.

Drew McIntyre, a multi-time world champion, adds more depth to the SmackDown roster. He brings instant credibility to the brand. With the talent he possesses, his storylines could prove to be beneficial for the show.

#2. McIntyre is rumored for a WrestleMania feud with Damian Priest

Damian Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Immediately following the shock elimination, news broke out that WWE was planning a WrestleMania feud between The Archer of Infamy and The Scottish Warrior.

Priest too recently moved to SmackDown. Hence, to build towards a full-fledged program between the two big guys, WWE had to put McIntyre and Priest on the same brand to facilitate storytelling.

McIntyre and Priest do have a past - The Punisher infamously cashed in on The Scottish Psychopath at WrestleMania 40. Two months later, Priest defeated the former World Heavyweight Champion in the latter's hometown.

#1. The Scottish Warrior may be in line for a WWE title run

Few fans are expecting Drew McIntyre to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. However, WWE has a habit of shocking fans, as indicated by Jey Uso's surprise Royal Rumble win last week.

Therefore, it may not be wise to bet against The Scottish Warrior. McIntyre is one of the few individuals to own a pinfall win over Rhodes since The American Nightmare's WWE return in 2022.

Secondly, the former World Heavyweight Champion may get a reward for the stellar work he put on in 2024. A WWE title win at The Show of Shows would be the ultimate prize.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback