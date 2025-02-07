Huge update on Drew McIntyre's WWE future after walking out at Royal Rumble 2025 - Reports

Drew McIntyre walking out of Royal Rumble 2025 in frustration has become the talk of the town and has led to plenty of chatter about his WWE future. A new report has mentioned how the promotion has planned out a feud for McIntyre with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

The Scottish Warrior was expected to have a memorable stay in the Rumble match last week. However, fans were surprised to see him being eliminated by Damian Priest before the match entered its final gear. Following the show, it was revealed that McIntyre walked out of the arena before the event ended.

It was noted that LA Knight's accidental involvement in his elimination had angered him. While it remains to be seen when Drew McIntyre shows up again after missing RAW this week, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shared some interesting plans WWE could have for McIntyre. It was noted that the company was planning to have him feud with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter is not happy with Drew McIntyre's recent actions in WWE

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Bill Apter explained that McIntyre's actions were unjustified as botches are part and parcel of the business. The veteran journalist also mentioned that Drew McIntyre could be a very volatile personality who tends to get upset if things don't pan out the right way:

"You got so many guys in the ring. You can't expect everything to be perfect. You really can't. A lot of people are saying, 'Well, this is probably a storyline.' We don't know if it is or isn't. It could be to set up Drew and LA Knight. But the thing is that nothing is perfect in a match where you have so much that can go wrong. So, Drew being pis*ed? He is a very volatile personality when he gets upset."

Expand Tweet

One can only hope Drew McIntyre can resolve his differences with WWE soon and return in time for WrestleMania 41, which is just two months away now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback