  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Drew McIntyre's alleged anger after WWE Royal Rumble is unjustified, says legend (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre's alleged anger after WWE Royal Rumble is unjustified, says legend (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Feb 07, 2025 02:48 GMT
What is next for Drew McIntyre? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Drew McIntyre? (Image via WWE.com)

While the WWE Royal Rumble was a fantastic event that got fans excited for WrestleMania 41, a particular report regarding Drew McIntyre has cast a shadow over the community. However, legendary journalist Bill Apter thinks Drew's reported anger does not make sense.

At Royal Rumble, Damian Priest eliminated Drew, which seemed to signal the start of a feud between them. However, reports suggested that the spot was improperly executed due to botched timings, with LA Knight apparently sharing most of the blame. While some believe Drew's anger is logical, Apter thinks differently.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the legendary journalist stated:

"You got so many guys in the ring. You can't expect everything to be perfect. You really can't. A lot of people are saying, 'Well, this is probably a storyline.' We don't know if it is or isn't. It could be to set up Drew and LA Knight. But the thing is that nothing is perfect in a match where you have so much that can go wrong. So, Drew being pis*ed? He is a very volatile personality when he gets upset." [19:47 onwards]
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

A WWE veteran thinks that the company has failed Drew McIntyre

According to Vince Russo, the WWE creative department has consistently fumbled Drew McIntyre's potential.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge Youtube channel, Russo had the following to say about Drew after the events of this year's Royal Rumble.

"I don't know how Drew McIntyre has any juice at all. Thank God. If Drew McIntyre was not a great performer, he would have been future endeavored already. The only thing that keeps him relevant is his performance. They've done nothing for this guy creatively. Zero, bro, nothing."
youtube-cover

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Drew McIntyre down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube videos.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी