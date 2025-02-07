Drew McIntyre's alleged anger after WWE Royal Rumble is unjustified, says legend (Exclusive)

While the WWE Royal Rumble was a fantastic event that got fans excited for WrestleMania 41, a particular report regarding Drew McIntyre has cast a shadow over the community. However, legendary journalist Bill Apter thinks Drew's reported anger does not make sense.

At Royal Rumble, Damian Priest eliminated Drew, which seemed to signal the start of a feud between them. However, reports suggested that the spot was improperly executed due to botched timings, with LA Knight apparently sharing most of the blame. While some believe Drew's anger is logical, Apter thinks differently.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the legendary journalist stated:

"You got so many guys in the ring. You can't expect everything to be perfect. You really can't. A lot of people are saying, 'Well, this is probably a storyline.' We don't know if it is or isn't. It could be to set up Drew and LA Knight. But the thing is that nothing is perfect in a match where you have so much that can go wrong. So, Drew being pis*ed? He is a very volatile personality when he gets upset." [19:47 onwards]

Trending

A WWE veteran thinks that the company has failed Drew McIntyre

According to Vince Russo, the WWE creative department has consistently fumbled Drew McIntyre's potential.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge Youtube channel, Russo had the following to say about Drew after the events of this year's Royal Rumble.

"I don't know how Drew McIntyre has any juice at all. Thank God. If Drew McIntyre was not a great performer, he would have been future endeavored already. The only thing that keeps him relevant is his performance. They've done nothing for this guy creatively. Zero, bro, nothing."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Drew McIntyre down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube videos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback