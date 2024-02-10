4 reasons why Drew McIntyre should win Elimination Chamber 2024

Drew McIntyre has voiced his frustration on many occasions on RAW since turning heel. Time after time, McIntyre has repeated how he has been wronged by The Bloodline and several other superstars when it comes to winning a world championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, at the Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia, The Scottish Warrior will have an opportunity to beat his competition and earn himself a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins. While winning the Elimination Chamber match will be difficult, it is something McIntyre can do.

In this article, we will look at four reasons why Drew McIntyre must win the 2024 Elimination Chamber:

#4. Drew McIntyre can establish himself as a major star

When one examines some of the biggest names in WWE, Drew McIntyre is someone who makes the list. However, since he returned in 2023, the same narrative is now in doubt. Despite having multiple opportunities at hand, The Scottish Warrior has failed on every occasion.

These constant failures have affected his credibility in a major way. Hence, by winning the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia, McIntyre can once again remind the WWE Universe who he is. It will be interesting to see if the 38-year-old star can bounce back at the PLE.

#3. Reward for his work since turning heel

When Drew McIntyre turned heel on RAW last year, not many people were sure of how he would do. However, since turning heel, McIntyre has done some of his best work in WWE. Despite not being able to win matches, The Scottish Warrior has cut brilliant promos and has been part of several amazing segments.

Recently, his work inside and outside the ring also led to him becoming the second-highest merchandise seller for WWE behind Cody Rhodes. Therefore, given how hard McIntyre has worked since turning heel, it would only be fair for WWE to book him to win at the Elimination Chamber 2024.

#2. To set up rivalry against CM Punk

On RAW after the 2024 Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre took responsibility for injuring CM Punk. Since then, Punk and McIntyre have been logging heads. While it would be very exciting to see the two feud, Punk's ongoing injury makes it impossible for now. However, WWE can interestingly book this rivalry.

If the Stamford-based promotion books McIntyre to win at Elimination Chamber 2024, they could also book him to win a title at WrestleMania 40. Once The Scottish Warrior is a champion and Punk is ready, WWE could book a massive feud between the two, which would also involve a world title.

#1. To get redemption against Seth Rollins

On Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre spoke about the big game in front of Seth Rollins on many occasions. However, McIntyre's talk has not resulted in victory against The Visionary. Since returning last year, McIntyre has faced Seth Rollins twice for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, on both occasions, the 38-year-old experienced failure. Hence, by winning the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, McIntyre will have a chance to seek redemption against Seth Rollins and also win a world championship.

Do you want The Scottish Warrior to win the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match? Sound off in the comments section below!

