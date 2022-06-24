4 reasons why Ezekiel should win Money in the Bank

At the time of this writing, Ezekiel is not a part of the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank match. Currently, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Omos have qualified for the contest, and there is room for a couple of others to join them.

Ezekiel will have to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match if he wants any chance of securing a world title match. With him currently caught up in a highly entertaining feud with Kevin Owens, it makes sense for both of them to find their way into the contest.

Given how the MITB match is a contest of intrigue and unpredictability, the winner should ideally be an outside shout. Elias' younger brother is about as left-field as they come.

If you are still not convinced, we present to you four reasons why Ezekiel should enter the Money in the Bank match and win the whole thing.

#4 on our list of reasons why Ezekiel should win the Men's MITB match: It will be a great way to build him as a credible star

Ezekiel is a main-event caliber star

Ezekiel is a newcomer in WWE and has had to start from scratch. He has already made a name for himself by putting in good performances and confusing Kevin Owens. The next step will be to insert himself into championship contention, and Zeke can do that by winning the Money in the Bank contract.

With WWE's ongoing injury crisis and having several top names off the table, they have to build new stars. Elias' younger brother is talented and well-rounded and has turned everything he has touched into gold. Giving him the briefcase would solidify his stance and establish him as a key player.

#3. It could lead to a potential heel turn

As good as Ezekiel has been, fans will always point to how legendary Elias was as a heel musician. Even though he is currently shaking hands with fellow superstars and being polite with people like Kevin Owens, we all know there is a phenomenal villain inside him.

The Money in the Bank contract has turned many people heel by simply being cashed in. Having the holder cashing in on a weakened babyface champion is an instant heel move. WWE could explore this with Ezekiel in a couple of months if he has the briefcase in his hands.

The clean-shaven babyface run will end at some point, and a switch to the dark side is inevitable. Elias' younger brother winning the MITB ladder match would set the stage for a stupendous heel turn if the situation calls for it.

#2. It would guarantee some creative shenanigans during the Money in the Bank ladder match

If Ezekiel qualifies for the Money in the Bank ladder match, he will be competing against some of the very best in the business. While we are not ruling out the possibility of a clean finish, a much more interesting scenario would be him winning thanks to an assist from his older brother.

Imagine the scenes if the clean-shaven babyface is injured and walks to the back, possibly unable to compete. A couple of minutes later, Elias comes out, climbs the ladder, and takes the briefcase.

The contest has no rules whatsoever, so the brothers working together to seal the victory would be a creative booking decision. This is just one of many possible scenarios, and we'll leave WWE to rack their brains and deliver on the day.

#1. It would guarantee a masterful cash-in

It is a little strange that none of us know what the Money in the Bank contract says in print despite the obvious. What if a situation arises wherein someone wins it and reveals himself to be someone else? Who has the right to cash in, then?

The question could be put to the test should Ezekiel win the contract. He could pretend that he is not Elias until he cashes in on the contract after revealing they are the same person. The question of whether his cash-in is legitimate will be a gripping storyline.

If proving Kevin Owens right is the price for a world title opportunity, it is a price Zeke might happily pay. It could also give us possibly the greatest cash-in since Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31.

