4 Reasons why former WWE Champion needs to join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is on top of the world in WWE. The faction features four champions, with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dirty Dominik Mysterio all winning gold this year. Priest is also Senor Money in the Bank.

Despite the fearsome foursome's success, they want more. Judgment Day has been recruiting new members. They've attempted to bring both Jey and Jimmy Uso into the fold, plus Finn is trying to get JD McDonagh a spot in the faction.

One person who could end up with Judgment Day is Drew McIntyre. When Jey Uso declined to join the group, the faction's distraction allowed The Scottish Psychopath to pin the Samoan star on RAW. From there, Drew hesitated and ultimately opted not to save Jey from a three-on-one beating.

This behavior, along with apparent anger issues as of late, has many believing that a heel turn is on the way. With a turn to the villainous side of things, Drew could potentially join Judgment Day. While the possible move has pros and cons, this article will look at a handful of reasons why he should join the stable.

#4. There is power in numbers

WWE has been a different animal in recent years. For a long time, the promotion's top stars were singles superstars battling it out on their own. Today, however, stables rule World Wrestling Entertainment.

Drew McIntyre knows this all too well. Over the past year, he has had wars with The Bloodline and Imperium. The former, in particular, tormented the Scottish Warrior and prevented him from winning WWE gold.

He has consistently been on the bad end of the numbers game. If he were to join Judgment Day, McIntyre would have the advantage moving forward. The dangerous stable would even outrank and overpower The Bloodline.

#3. Matt Riddle's status in WWE is up in the air

Matt Riddle on RAW

Matt Riddle is one of the more unique WWE Superstars going today. He has a laid-back and sometimes scatterbrained demeanor, but he can fight better than almost anybody who steps into a pro wrestling ring.

Recently, The Original Bro has been teaming up with The Scottish Warrior. While Drew doesn't love Riddle's antics, they did seem to have good chemistry and could've been on the road to winning WWE tag team gold.

Unfortunately, Riddle has been away from television. This could be due to personal issues or an illness, but regardless of the legitimate reasoning, it leaves McIntyre without a direction. Immediately joining The Judgment Day could correct that and help propel Drew to the next level.

#2. The stable is the enemy of Jey Uso

Jey Uso is a controversial superstar. He was once part of The Bloodline but has since left the group. Thanks to help from Cody Rhodes, the WWE star moved to Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, his past kept haunting him.

Many stars on the red brand despise Jey for what he did as part of The Bloodline and aren't looking to forgive him. Perhaps the WWE Superstar most unwilling to accept Jey's attempt to change is Drew McIntyre.

Judgment Day attempted to manipulate Uso and his struggles by recruiting him to their group. Jey rejected them and thus has made enemies out of the dominant faction.

Given Drew's disdain for Main Event Jey Uso, he could choose to join The Judgment Day simply out of spite. The phrase "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" could apply here.

#1. Judgment Day's recent success can't be denied

Judgment Day

As noted, Judgment Day is highly successful in WWE. Every single member holds gold. For example, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley hold singles titles with the NXT North American Championship and the Women's World Championship, respectively.

Meanwhile, the duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor were recently crowned the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Additionally, The Archer of Infamy is also known as Senor Money in the Bank, meaning he has a guaranteed title shot in the future.

The success of the group can't be denied. Being part of The Judgment Day leads to championship gold. If The Scottish Warrior wants to hold a title of some kind again, joining the fearsome foursome could be the best way to accomplish that goal.