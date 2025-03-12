After a monumental title vs. title match to close WWE NXT Roadblock, Stephanie Vaquer is now the first women's double champion in the developmental brand's history. La Primera defeated Giulia to become both the NXT Women's and Women's North American Champion.

The quick title swap was a bit strange due to The Beautiful Madness only winning the title from Roxanne Perez in January. After the massive move, Vaquer is now the unquestioned top dog in NXT.

However, It still begs the question as to why Giulia lost the title so soon after a lot of fanfare last year. It could be for any of the next four reasons:

#4. It can set up a high-stakes rematch

Will Giulia accept losing her coveted title to someone who already had a championship? (Image Credit: WWE.com)

As mentioned during commentary before the main event, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia have fought each other one-on-one once before.

Vaquer defeated The Beautiful Madness for the New Japan Strong Women's Title in their only previous singles showdown in March 2024. Giulia then joined WWE shortly thereafter.

Since Vaquer is now 2-0 against her friend, losing the title can set up a rematch with higher stakes.

Giulia could finally get a win over her friend and potentially regain her title. It could be over the summer or inside a Steel Cage or even a Two-out-of-three Falls match.

#3. Joining the WWE main roster when fully healthy

When bigger free agents join NXT, they may not spend a lot of time in the WWE's developmental brand. Most stars spend two to three years in NXT, with some opting to spend more time instead of moving to RAW or SmackDown.

Giulia already competed in the Royal Rumble, so casual WWE fans should at least know who she is. Both rosters were hit hard by injuries over the last two years, causing WWE to book the same six women nearly every week on both RAW and SmackDown.

A week rarely went by without stars such as Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi appearing on both shows.

When The Beautiful Madness is medically cleared, she can bolster the flailing women's division that has relied on the same names week after week. Her title run wasn't as bad as Indi Hartwell's.

#2. It provides intrigue for NXT Stand & Deliver

Will Jordynne Grace factor in the title picture after the shocking title change? (Image Credit: WWE.com)

The biggest question coming out of the main event of NXT Roadblock is 'Will Vaquer be defending both titles?' Will she relinquish the North American Championship now that she holds the brand's top prize for women?

The decision to book a champ vs. champ match seems to have been a last-minute decision instead of a long-term plan. If it wasn't, why would Giulia be given such fanfare only to have a title run of about two months?

NXT now looks toward Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend, raising questions and intrigue heading into the biggest weekend of the year. Putting the secondary title on the line in a Ladder Match seems like a strong possibility.

Another out-of-the-box possibility could be Ava turning heel to align with her father. She could award herself the title and walk around like she earned it. Whatever happens, Giulia losing the NXT Women's Championship creates several avenues at the biggest time of the year for WWE.

#1. Giulia is reportedly injured

One big reason why Giulia lost the NXT Women's Title is because she's reportedly injured. Her initial NXT tenure didn't start as planned due to an unfortunate injury she suffered even before joining WWE.

Shawn Michaels was been in a weird spot with the women's roster. It had too many untested performers with limited experience and a few industry veterans. None were credible threats to dethrone Roxanne Perez.

Once Vaquer and The Beautiful Madness were signed, it meant The Prodigy's time atop NXT was running out. The title swap from Perez was seemingly the original plan, but another unfortunate injury could have facilitated a massive title swap at Roadblock tonight.

