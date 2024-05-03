4 Reasons Jacob Fatu should make his WWE debut at Backlash

The Bloodline has been the most dominant and successful WWE stable in decades. While the roots date back decades, the faction, as fans know it, formed in 2020. Roman Reigns led the group, with Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, The Rock, and Sami Zayn all joining at various points.

Sami and Jey have since left, Jimmy was kicked out, and The Rock and Roman are taking a sabbatical. This led to a major change in the group. Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline and added Tama Tonga to the faction.

They now have a new violent attitude, which may increase as Jacob Fatu is rumored to join the mix. He has been one of the best wrestlers in the world, and now he's seemingly on his way to the company.

In fact, there's a chance he could debut as soon as at Backlash France. This article will examine several reasons why the big Premium Live Event would be perfect for The Samoan Werewolf to make his presence felt.

#4. Nobody will see it coming

Surprises in pro wrestling can be challenging to come by. We live in an era of social media where if a wrestler is seen backstage or even in the same city as a major WWE show, it will be shared immediately. Naturally, various sites report pro wrestling news.

It can be incredibly difficult for surprises to take place. Triple H has managed to pull off a few while running the company, such as Johnny Gargano's WWE return in 2022, the arrival of CM Punk in 2023, and other big moments.

Nobody expects Jacob Fatu's debut to come to France, thanks to the logistics of his flight there and being kept hidden. Triple H booking The Samoan Werewolf to debut then would shock fans in the audience and watching at home, which may make it a worthwhile decision.

#3. The French crowd will likely be loud, thus making for a great atmosphere

WWE and AEW are the two top pro wrestling companies in the world. While the Triple H-led World Wrestling Entertainment is far beyond Tony Khan's promotion in almost every measurable way, AEW has a major positive: the crowds.

There are many WWE crowds that are less enthusiastic than those in AEW. This can be attributed to more casual fans and even a wealth of children and older adults as opposed to primarily just those in the 18-49 demographic.

Regardless, the company has been fixing that, especially with international events with more invested audiences. As a result, Jacob Fatu's debut in France should mean a bigger reaction and a better atmosphere with more invested fans.

#2. WWE needs to keep The Bloodline angle exciting

The Bloodline angle has been a fascinating one to watch. The fact that the story is approaching four years straight and still has many interesting twists and turns ahead of it is special. Still, the WWE storyline isn't always hot.

There are lulls associated with the angle. This is especially true when Roman Reigns is away. Currently, The Bloodline is just Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman. While it is fresh and exciting at the moment, WWE knows it can grow stale rather quickly with just a few key players.

Triple H and company officials certainly want to avoid that, which means they will probably enter Jacob Fatu into plans sooner rather than later. Backlash France would be a logical time to debut him to add weeks more intrigue ahead of the eventual return of other key players.

#1. Jacob Fatu's debut would add spice to the show

Backlash France is WWE's next Premium Live Event, and the announced card will undoubtedly be fun. Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Bayley, and The Kabuki Warriors, all defending their titles, should make for an exciting time.

Still, ultimately, just five matches are on the show, and it certainly doesn't have the gravitas of WrestleMania, nor could it. WWE is likely keenly aware of the fact that the show is somewhat lacking in terms of excitement and intrigue.

Jacob Fatu's big debut at WWE Backlash France would add much-needed spice to the event and make it far more memorable. There likely won't be many big title changes or shocking moments, so this could be the one fans won't forget.

