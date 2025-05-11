4 Reasons why Jeff Cobb joined the Bloodline in his WWE debut

Former NJPW star Jeff Cobb has finally made his much-anticipated WWE debut at Backlash. The 42-year-old superstar made his entry seemingly as the new member of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0. Cobb shockingly appeared during the last moments of the Fatal Four-Way match, where Jacob Fatu was defending his United States Championship.

He came from the ringside and took out LA Knight. A puzzled Jacob Fatu looked at Solo and Jeff before he gave Knight a Springboard Moonsault in the ring. However, by his looks, the Samoan Werewolf wasn't much pleased with Solo's outside intervention. He didn't look elated even as he walked to the back.

Be that as it may. Jeff Cobb is now a new member of The Bloodline 2.0, and he will be under Solo's wing for the next few months. This listicle will enumerate four reasons why Jeff Cobb joined The Bloodline in his WWE debut.

#4. Jeff Cobb could have been brought in to spike Jacob Fatu

Jeff Cobb is not unknown to Jacob Fatu. The two were rivals on the independent circuit. Solo could have brought Cobb into The Bloodline to rattle Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf has been cold towards Solo for quite some time. He might not have quit the faction, but all signs point towards a potential exit. And now, Cobb's addition to the group, with whom Fatu has a past, will certainly infuriate the WWE United States Champion.

#3. The Bloodline shaped the careers of many wrestlers

Jeff Cobb's WWE debut through The Bloodline could have also been done to give a tremendous boost to his career. It's well-known that the Samoan faction has shaped the careers of many wrestlers, be it The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, or Jacob Fatu. Therefore, Jeff Cobb would also get the same exposure by being part of one of WWE's most interesting groups.

#2. Tama Tonga/Tonga Loa replacement

Solo Sikoa might have roped Cobb in as a last-minute replacement for Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. The Tongans are injured, while Jacob Fatu is incensed with Solo. Under these circumstances, Sikoa needed someone who could execute his orders. Cobb appeared as the perfect man, as the former NJPW star also has a history with the Samoan Werewolf. By bringing him against Fatu, Solo would be able to get what he intends.

#1. The Bloodline was short of members

The Bloodline was short of members, and Solo Sikoa needed someone under his direction. Cobb was the perfect man for the job.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, The Bloodline 2.0 was blooming with five members. By April 2025, the group had come down to just two members, as three were out due to injuries. Therefore, Cobb's addition to the group comes as a breather for Solo Sikoa. Cobb can bring back the glory days of Solo as a leader once again.

It remains to be seen how Jacob Fatu responds to this newest member of the faction.

