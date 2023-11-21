4 reasons why Jey Uso should ditch his team at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event is just days away. The big show will be held on Saturday, November 25. The event is to take place inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Fans are absolutely buzzing over the show, but there is one bout in particular that is on everybody's minds.

The viewers were already looking forward to the Men's WarGames Match, as it will feature a collection of all-time greats uniting. Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, a returning Randy Orton, and Jey Uso will unite to battle The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. Being outnumbered, Cody was able to gain the services of Randy Orton to be the fifth man in his team.

In theory, the babyface group should be unstoppable. Orton, Rollins, Uso, Zayn, and Rhodes are five of the most popular and talented stars of any era. Still, not everything may go as planned. There is a chance a wrestler could bail on their team at the last minute.

Perhaps the most interesting person to ditch the squad is Jey Uso. There are a few reasons why Uso missing the big match could be interesting. This article will dive into four reasons why Main Event Jey Uso should bail on his partners come Saturday.

Below are four reasons why Jey Uso should ditch his team at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#4. He may want to avoid being in a cage with Randy Orton

There are a lot of reasons to be excited for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The card looks absolutely stacked, and every match has the ability to deliver in spades. Still, there is one main reason for the fans to look forward to the event, and that is the return of Randy Orton.

The Legend Killer will be returning to the ring for the first time in a year and a half. What fans may forget is that prior to his back surgery, Orton was in a feud with The Bloodline. In fact, it was Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso who put him on the shelf to begin with.

Jey looked very nervous when Cody Rhodes revealed Randy was their partner. If he is worried about Orton seeking revenge, Jey may bail on the match altogether. Being locked in a cage with The Viper looking for vengeance may not be an ideal situation for Main Event Jey Uso.

#3. Jey Uso could still want to be on Rhea Ripley's good side

Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the greatest stars in WWE today. She is the reigning Women's World Champion, having won the title back when it was still named the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

While Damian Priest is claiming to be the leader of The Judgment Day, at least for WarGames, many disagree with that assessment. Most people think that The Eradicator truly leads the group. Everybody loves Mami, from the fans to the wrestlers. Even Jey Uso appears to do so.

Jey and Rhea have flirted with each other on more than one occasion. While Jey is not with The Judgment Day, he may find himself infatuated by Mami. If that is the case, he may ditch the big WWE event in an attempt to earn brownie points with the dominant female star. Could Jey and Rhea become an on-screen thing one day?

#2. It would make for an exciting heel-turn

One of the main reasons why WWE should pull Jey Uso out of the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023 comes down to the quality of the program. A Jey Uso heel turn and the subsequent story could make for a tremendous television show.

Some of the best programming WWE has done in recent years came courtesy of Jey Uso and his various dynamics with different superstars. He and Sami Zayn, for example, have had a particularly storied history.

Jey teasing a babyface turn only to Superkick Sami earlier this year on RAW was a moment that fans will never forget. If Uso can replicate that with Sami, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and, of course, Randy Orton, things could be extremely fun on Monday Night RAW.

#1. CM Punk could return to WWE and be his surprise replacement

CM Punk could return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

There is one bigger reason why Jey Uso could ditch his teammates at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023. This particular one would be well worth it in the eyes of most fans, and it could see CM Punk returning as the fifth man.

CM Punk is a former WWE Champion and a wrestling legend who left the Stamford-based company under less-than-ideal circumstances back in 2014. He returned to wrestling via All Elite Wrestling but was fired from the promotion earlier this year.

Many hope to see Punk return home to World Wrestling Entertainment, and with Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago, it would be the perfect time to do it. Jey could decide to bail on his team, but the popular babyfaces could then call in a former world champion who lives nearby to save the day.

Do you think Jey Uso will ditch his team at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

