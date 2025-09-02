4 Reasons why Jimmy Uso returned to WWE RAW after Clash in Paris

WWE RAW after Clash in Paris 2025 witnessed the arrival of Jimmy Uso on the red brand. Big Jim rescued Jey Uso from The Vision members and reunited with him. The Usos' reunion has already generated huge buzz among fans, who are eager to see what's next for them following their much-anticipated reunion.In this article, we will discuss four reasons why Jimmy Uso returned on Monday Night RAW following the Clash in Paris Premium live event.#4. To fill in for Roman Reigns while he's outEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK🚨 THE USOS ARE BACKKK🚨 JIMMY USO JUST CAME WITH A CHAIR TO SAVE JEY USO FROM THE VISION 🤯 #WWERawOne of the major reasons behind Jimmy Uso's return on WWE RAW could be to work as a replacement for Roman Reigns in the storyline. Before Jimmy, Jey and Roman were the ones standing against Seth Rollins' villainous faction. However, after the OTC was ruled out from television at Clash in Paris, Jimmy might have arrived on the red brand to fill in for the Head of the Table until his comeback.#3. To set up OG Bloodline vs. The Vision for WWE Survivor Series: WarGamesRoman Reigns and Jey Uso are already united against The Vision, and now Jimmy Uso's inclusion in the storyline hints that WWE could be setting the stage for a massive WarGames match. It's possible that Big Jim returned on RAW to set up the OG Bloodline vs. The Vision Survivor Series: WarGames match. WWE can execute this storyline as soon as Roman Reigns returns to the Stamford-based promotion.#2. Jey Uso needed him in the OTC's absenceEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKJey Uso: &quot;I need you. I can't do it.&quot; Jimmy Uso: &quot;I'm here&quot; THE USOS ARE REUNITED 🔥 #WWERawWith Roman Reigns out of RAW for a few weeks, Jey Uso needed Jimmy Uso to tackle The Vision. Seth Rollins' association is already loaded with powerhouses, and The YEET Master can't take them down solely.This is why Big Jim might have returned on RAW after Clash in Paris to help his real-life brother from a beatdown.#1. Jimmy Uso's feud with the MFT is likely over nowJimmy Uso was primarily engaged in a feud with the MFT on SmackDown. However, with Sami Zayn dethorning Solo Sikoa as the United States Champion, it seems that Jimmy's feud with MFT is over now.Big Jim helped Sami Zayn and Jacob Fatu to overpower the MFT, and with Zayn dethroning Solo, he successfully achieved his mission. So, to set up a new storyline for the OG Bloodline member, WWE may have decided to bring him on Monday Night RAW.