  4 Reasons why Jimmy Uso returned to WWE RAW after Clash in Paris

4 Reasons why Jimmy Uso returned to WWE RAW after Clash in Paris

By Love Verma
Published Sep 02, 2025 02:36 GMT
Jimmy Uso is back on RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Jimmy Uso is back on RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X]

WWE RAW after Clash in Paris 2025 witnessed the arrival of Jimmy Uso on the red brand. Big Jim rescued Jey Uso from The Vision members and reunited with him. The Usos' reunion has already generated huge buzz among fans, who are eager to see what's next for them following their much-anticipated reunion.

In this article, we will discuss four reasons why Jimmy Uso returned on Monday Night RAW following the Clash in Paris Premium live event.

#4. To fill in for Roman Reigns while he's out

One of the major reasons behind Jimmy Uso's return on WWE RAW could be to work as a replacement for Roman Reigns in the storyline. Before Jimmy, Jey and Roman were the ones standing against Seth Rollins' villainous faction.

However, after the OTC was ruled out from television at Clash in Paris, Jimmy might have arrived on the red brand to fill in for the Head of the Table until his comeback.

#3. To set up OG Bloodline vs. The Vision for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are already united against The Vision, and now Jimmy Uso's inclusion in the storyline hints that WWE could be setting the stage for a massive WarGames match. It's possible that Big Jim returned on RAW to set up the OG Bloodline vs. The Vision Survivor Series: WarGames match.

WWE can execute this storyline as soon as Roman Reigns returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. Jey Uso needed him in the OTC's absence

With Roman Reigns out of RAW for a few weeks, Jey Uso needed Jimmy Uso to tackle The Vision. Seth Rollins' association is already loaded with powerhouses, and The YEET Master can't take them down solely.

This is why Big Jim might have returned on RAW after Clash in Paris to help his real-life brother from a beatdown.

#1. Jimmy Uso's feud with the MFT is likely over now

Jimmy Uso was primarily engaged in a feud with the MFT on SmackDown. However, with Sami Zayn dethorning Solo Sikoa as the United States Champion, it seems that Jimmy's feud with MFT is over now.

Big Jim helped Sami Zayn and Jacob Fatu to overpower the MFT, and with Zayn dethroning Solo, he successfully achieved his mission. So, to set up a new storyline for the OG Bloodline member, WWE may have decided to bring him on Monday Night RAW.

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Neda Ali
