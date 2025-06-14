4 reasons why John Cena is facing R-Truth on WWE SmackDown next week

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night on the USA Network and it was an exciting show. The episode featured a surprise appearance from CM Punk, plus there were multiple big King and Queen of the Ring Tournament matches.

There were also multiple segments with John Cena. The Face That Runs The Place went face-to-face with names such as Randy Orton, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk. In both in-ring segments, however, Cena was eventually blindsided by R-Truth.

Now also known as Ron Killings, R-Truth won't stop attacking Cena, which led to Nick Aldis making a big-time match for next week. The world champion will go one-on-one with his former friend, and now enemy, R-Truth in a Saturday Night's Main Event rematch.

While the match seems exciting, there are some fans who are confused as to why it is even taking place. This article will take a look at a handful of possible reasons as to why Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials booked this bout.

Below are four reasons why John Cena is facing R-Truth on WWE SmackDown next week.

#4. R-Truth is absurdly popular with the WWE Universe

R-Truth is a wrestling legend. He has been involved in the industry for over two and a half decades. He first had a brief run with the-then WWF over two decades ago before being released by WWE. He returned several years later and has remained with the company ever since.

That kind of incredible longevity has led to R-Truth becoming one of the most popular stars in WWE. Fans have known his comedic stylings and entertaining personality for years. In many cases, he has been in the company for as long as fans can remember.

Truth's immense popularity could be why Triple H and company officials booked a bout between himself and John Cena next week. When a star is as hot as R-Truth is, you have to strike while you can.

#3. The match could help establish R-Truth's new character

R-Truth was gone for over a week before reappearing at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. He interrupted a tag team match between Logan Paul and John Cena vs. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes where he attacked Cena and cost him and Paul the bout.

On RAW two nights later, Truth shocked everybody. He shaved his head and revealed that Ron Killings is "driving" now. It is clear he has a new character, perhaps inspired by Marvel's Moon Knight or some other fictional persona with multiple personalities.

The big-time bout set for next week may have been made with the intention of further establishing this new character. Ron Killings seems to be the far more aggressive alter-ego of R-Truth. If that is showcased via a more physical and brutal in-ring style, it would help showcase the new character in a very obvious way.

#2. A big John Cena match will get people to tune in

John Cena is a future WWE Hall of Famer. He first joined the sports entertainment juggernaut through the Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental territory and then joined the main roster beginning in 2002.

In the time since then, Cena become The Never Seen 17. He is a 17-time world champion and the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. On top of that, he is a major celebrity in Hollywood.

With all of that being said, Cena is a big deal. A match with John is especially important. In fact, he hasn't wrestled on RAW or SmackDown once during this retirement tour. Cena wrestling next week could've been done just to pop a rating and get people to tune in. Triple H knows what a big deal it is and utilizing that to get attention for the show is smart.

#1. This could be Triple H's way of apologizing to Truth after not renewing his contract

Triple H has been amazing for WWE in his current role as the creative head. He has better utilized talents than Vince McMahon did and fan sentiment has generally been significantly higher. With that being said, he and TKO made a big mistake recently.

TKO and Triple H were going to not renew R-Truth's WWE contract. The talent and staff all were shocked and expressed such on social media and the fans were furious. There is no doubt R-Truth was also hurt by the decision too.

The Game likely booked this match as a way of apologizing to the legend. This is a showing of good faith that he is a valued member of the team now that he's back in the fold.

A match with Cena is rare and special, so for Truth to get a second one feels like an apology from the company for almost losing the legend altogether.

