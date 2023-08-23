4 reasons why John Cena must face Gunther at WWE Superstar Spectacle

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He has formed a bond with his fans that very few have ever been able to replicate. As a result of his connection with the audience, fans were ecstatic to hear about his impending return.

The 16-time World Champion is set to appear on Friday Night SmackDown on September 1st. Not only that, but he will be returning to the ring at Superstar Spectacle on September 8th, 2023.

Superstar Spectacle is a show set to be held at the G.M.C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in the Hyderabad suburb of Gachibowli, India. This will be the promotion's first-ever event held in Hyderabad and their first live event in the country since 2017.

Cena's opponent for the big show in India hasn't yet been revealed. Of the many talented performers in the company, however, it could be argued that Gunther should be the man he faces. This article will tackle a handful of reasons why The Ring General is John's ideal opponent for the upcoming event.

Below are four reasons why John Cena must face Gunther at WWE Superstar Spectacle:

#4. The bout would be special for the fans in the region

India has a lot of dedicated WWE fans. Unfortunately, thanks primarily to logistics, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut doesn't get out to that part of the world as often as they'd like. Still, the region is an important market for them.

There has long been talk of creating a weekly in-ring show strictly for fans in India. WWE has also reportedly considered having a Performance Center in the region, which could mean an accompanying NXT India brand.

While much of this is speculation, there's a real possibility it could happen. If it does, however, it'll take time to come together. More than time, it'll take money and fan interest.

Putting a huge match like John Cena vs. Gunther on the card should, in theory, open up the eyes of television networks in the area and draw in a bigger audience. This could help the company build a foundation for their future plans.

#3. John Cena has never won the Intercontinental Championship

John Cena at Money in the Bank 2023

John Cena's WWE career went above and beyond even the most optimistic projections. The talented star won 16 world titles during his time on the active roster. He even won the United States Championship on five separate occasions and held tag team gold with four different partners.

One of the few accolades Cena never achieved while in WWE was capturing the Intercontinental Championship. While there's no guarantee the title would be on the line, a bout with Gunther could mean a chance to win one of the few titles he's never held.

Gunther has been the reigning Intercontinental Champion for a long time. If he holds the belt for just a few more weeks, he'll surpass the Honky Tonk Man as the longest reigning holder of the gold in history. Cena being the man to dethrone the Austrian could be very interesting.

#2. The bout could give Gunther his biggest rub yet in WWE

Gunther on RAW

Gunther is doing incredibly well in WWE. As noted, his Intercontinental Championship reign is reaching historic levels. He already has the longest-reigning United Kingdom Championship reign ever to his name, too.

Despite that, he is yet to mix it up with too many main event stars and WWE Champions. He has on occasion but, overall, Gunther's rise to the top of the company has been slow and steady. Cena could help shake that pace up considerably, however.

John Cena is one of the biggest stars in the company's history and even remains a massive star in Hollywood. The powerful Austrian working with Cena will give him the rub and make him a bigger name in professional wrestling. Working with The Face That Runs The Place could position him to start feuding with other top level stars.

#1. The match wouldn't require John Cena to take a lot of huge bumps

John Cena is an icon of the pro wrestling business and has been a major player in WWE since 2002. While that is undeniably impressive, reaching that level of success takes a toll on the body. John is now 46 years old and is likely feeling the effects of a 20+ year wrestling career.

Due to this, he's inevitably slowed down in the ring. He likely can't bump as much as he used to. The former WWE Champion simply can't be expected to have the kind of high-impact matches that most stars in their prime are having. Gunther makes for a great opponent because his offense is relatively simple, albeit very physical.

Cena's need to take less big bumps go beyond physical limitations too. He has become a tremendous success in Hollywood. While ongoing strikes may keep him away from performing temporarily, he can't risk getting hurt ahead of working on major multi-million dollar movies and television shows. A physical and stiff bout with The Ring General will keep him safe, even if he'll feel it for a few days.

