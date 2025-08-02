4 reasons why John Cena's babyface turn on WWE SmackDown is a mistake

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena had a babyface turn, which came as a surprise to everyone. This transpired when Cody Rhodes and Cena were part of the opening segment of the blue brand show last night.Cena admitted to his mistake of changing his personality just to create a shocking moment on television. He even greeted the live crowd after exiting the ring, and this subtly confirmed that the Last Real Champion is back as a heroic star.In this article, we will be exploring four reasons why the 17-time World Champion's babyface turn on SmackDown before SummerSlam is a mistake.#4. John Cena's babyface turn seems to be pointlessCena stated that Cody Rhodes was behaving like a true friend of The Cenation Leader and wanted him to be in a scenario where Cody faced the real Cena at SummerSlam. During his heel run, there were many instances where Cena had strong reasons to turn back to his heroic persona, but he remained stuck in his evil character.Even R-Truth tried his best to get Cena back into a babyface role, but nothing changed the Last Real Champion. This is why the veteran switching character after getting beaten up on an edition of SmackDown by The American Nightmare seems pointless.It could be better if the company brings a more emotional element that forces Cena to turn back to his hero persona.#3. SummerSlam could be a bigger and better stageWe are just a few hours away from SummerSlam 2025, and turning Cena into a babyface on SmackDown before The Biggest Party of The Summer is a mistake, as the premium live event could be a much bigger and better stage for it.SummerSlam is considered one of the biggest WWE shows after WrestleMania, and this year, the PLE will be a two-night event for the first time. Despite all this, the Triple H-led creative regime preferred to have Cena's babyface turn on the Friday night show rather than the grand event.This moment at WWE SummerSlam could have been multiple times bigger and could have created a much bigger buzz in the aftermath.#2. WWE missed the chance of a double turnFollowing Cena's heroic turn on SmackDown, there is a high probability of Cody Rhodes turning heel at SummerSlam. Initially, fans were in the hope that a double turn might take place at The Biggest Party of The Summer.However, with Cena's face turn taking place on the blue brand, WWE missed an opportunity to pull off a double turn. Missing such a big moment is indeed a mistake by the Stamford-based promotion and shows why John Cena's babyface turn on Nick Aldis' show wasn't such a good decision.Double turns often live in fans' memories forever, with two of the biggest examples being the Bret Hart-Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock-Hulk Hogan turns over the years.#1. Sudden storyline drop by WWEThe Last Real Champion's babyface turn wasn't expected by anyone to take place on SmackDown before SummerSlam. Even WWE has failed to provide a proper justification for it, and rather suddenly dropped the entire storyline of a heel John Cena.These sudden changes in the story often make things less engaging, as it could be better if the sports entertainment juggernaut could have provided a clear direction for the execution of Cena's face turn.Maybe the switch could have been hinted at on the weekly show before the actual turn happens at a show befitting its importance, like the historic SummerSlam in less than a day.