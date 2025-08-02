Did John Cena really turn babyface on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the truth

John Cena has just turned the WWE Universe upside down with his actions on the SmackDown before SummerSlam. The Franchise Player had a face-to-face interaction with Cody Rhodes, where he thanked the American Nightmare for giving him harsh treatment and forcing him to sign the SummerSlam contract.Cena also stated that he tried to become someone else, went with another person's vision, and wanted to keep the title so that fans won't forget about him, which led to his current character. However, the Last Real Champion realized that he was wrong and was now ready to face the Prodigal Son as himself at the Biggest Party of the Summer.All this development raises the question about the babyface turn of John Cena, as many believe that he silently turned into a heroic character again. The answer to the question appears to be yes. With the changed actions of the Franchise Player, it seems that John Cena has dropped his heel character gimmick in the Stamford-based promotion.Cena not only mentioned that he turned heel just to create a shocking moment, but also once again put the WWE Universe in front of him during his segment. Additionally, when John Cena left the ring, he treated the live crowd in a positive way, similar to how he interacted with people near the barricades before turning heel.Also, the 17-time World Champion clarified that he wanted to leave WWE with the Undisputed Championship, not to ruin wrestling, but so that fans remember him. All these signs point toward the fact that he is now officially a heroic star again, until he has something evil in his mind.The only way WWE can still turn John Cena into a heel is by showing that he was merely pretending to be a good guy and wanted to create another shocking moment at SummerSlam. John Cena's babyface turn could lead to a massive twist at WWE SummerSlamThe potential babyface turn of the Cenation Leader could lead to a massive twist at the Biggest Party of the Summer. This could happen when Cody Rhodes turns heel and officially joins forces with The Rock.It's important to note that the Final Boss' initial offer to sell his soul was for the American Nightmare until he rejected it, and Cena accepted it. There are already signs of the former Undisputed Champion turning heel at SummerSlam.So, it's probable that with Cena turning babyface, it's now time for Cody Rhodes to switch his character and to shock the world at SummerSlam.