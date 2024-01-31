4 reasons why Kazuchika Okada must join WWE

WWE has hired or brought back a wealth of talented performers recently. The likes of CM Punk, Carlito, and Kairi Sane all re-joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, for example. More recently, Naomi and Andrade returned to the company.

There are many stars who the company may be interested in that are currently free agents. Performers such as Giulia and Kamille are two potential top prospects. Another free agent Triple H and the other officials in the company surely want sign is Kazuchika Okada.

The former New Japan Pro Wrestling star recently announced that he was leaving the promotion. To put an exclaimation point on the news, Okada's merchandise store through Pro Wrestling Tees is shutting down.

While most insiders and fans alike expect Okada to join All Elite Wrestling, there is an argument to be made that the decision would be a mistake. In this article, we will look at a handful of reasons why The Rainmaker must join World Wrestling Entertainment instead.

Below are four reasons why Kazuchika Okada must join WWE.

#4. WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world

Expand Tweet

When it comes to AEW and WWE, the companies have some similarities. They are both backed by billionaires and both companies feature some of the most talented performers in the world.

Realistically, however, that's where most of the similarities end. WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and their competition remains a distant number two. The titanic wrestling promotion's top show draws around three times as many viewers in the United States as compared to the competition's biggest program. They even regularly draw significantly bigger houses.

While the paycheck Okada could receive from either promotion would likely be similar to the other, his popularity would grow far more in World Wrestling Entertainment than in AEW. If Okada wants to be a bigger name and star, there is only one way to achieve that. He needs to accept an offer from Triple H.

#3. The new regime takes care of international talent

IYO SKY on SmackDown

For a long time, WWE had a bad reputation when it came to international talent. There was a belief that stars from Mexico, Japan, and from other countries and continents would never receive a proper push in World Wrestling Entertainment.

This, however, isn't truly the case. While it may have been accurate during the Vince McMahon regime, Triple H has proven time and time again that he'll make stars from other countries the center piece of his program.

IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Andrade are all international sensations where English isn't their primary language. Despite that, the WWE Hall of Famer has no problem pushing them to the top of the card. The Rainmaker can rest easy and know he'd be a featured star if he joins the promotion.

#2. Kazuchika Okada has already been to All Elite Wrestling

Expand Tweet

Kazuchika Okada is a phenomenal performer who either pro wrestling company would be lucky to sign. One of the main reasons why people think he could be joining AEW instead of WWE is due to a prior relationship he had with the promotion.

Okada has wrestled for AEW on a handful of occasions. He's competed at the cross branded Forbidden Door Pay-Per-Views and even had a tag team match on Dynamite with Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Orange Cassidy. He is comfortable with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

That comfortable level could be exactly why he shouldn't go there, however. Okada may want to bet on himself and choose some place he isn't as familiar with. He has been there and done that with AEW. WWE would be a brand new frontier, so Triple H must bring him in.

#1. Everybody dreams of competing at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Kazuchika Okada has wrestled in front of some massive crowds. He has headlined New Japan Pro Wrestling's celebrated Wrestle Kingdom event on multiple occasions. Still, despite the success of the big event, nothing can quite compare to WWE's biggest show.

WWE hosts WrestleMania every single year. It is the Granddaddy Of Them All and the most well-known wrestling event in the world. Just like the World Series or the Super Bowl, even those who don't watch Sports Entertainment know of WrestleMania. It is a household word.

Thanks to the size and scope of the event, it is every wrestler's dream to compete on the grand stage. While AEW has a select few big shows, nothing is on the scale of WrestleMania. The worldwide impact of the event far exceeds that of any other wrestling show. Okada must sign with the company to experience such an epic event first hand.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here