4 reasons why Kevin Owens should win the WWE United States Championship from Logan Paul

Logan Paul has turned out to be one of the biggest surprises in WWE history. The social media influencer appearing for the company wasn't a major surprise, as celebrities often make cameos. What shocked fans was his willingness to step into the ring, and that it subsequently led to Logan becoming a fully contracted performer.

The Maverick signed the dotted line and has since not only become a quality in-ring competitor, but a champion. Logan Paul defeated Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 to win the United States Championship.

In order to determine Logan's first challenger, a United States Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament has been taking place on Friday Night SmackDown. While it is still ongoing as of the release of this article, most believe Kevin Owens will defeat Santos Escobar in the finals.

Regardless of whether that happens or not, Kevin getting a title opportunity feels inevitable. Sooner rather than later, The Prizefighter will clash with The Maverick. When they do fight, Owens arguably should leave with the win and the United States Championship. This article will look at a few reasons why.

Below are four reasons why Kevin Owens should win the WWE United States Championship from Logan Paul.

#4. WWE fans will love to see Kevin Owens shut Logan Paul up

As noted, Logan Paul has been a hit since joining WWE. His matches has wowed the audience and he constantly delivers far beyond anybody's wildest expectations. While most people doing that would earn them favor, it almost creates more animosity towards Logan.

The Maverick is extremely annoying. He's cocky and brash, and has a plethora of personality traits that turn off almost anybody who interacts with him or listens to him. The WWE Universe, it seems, cannot stand the cocky star, and frankly, neither can most people. That makes him a very successful heel.

Due to the fans' disdain for Paul, very little will excite them more than to see him lose. Kevin Owens should be the one to dethrone The Maverick because fans will most probably be extremely joyous over the decision. Owens being such a popular figure is just icing on the proverbial cake.

#3. A title change could lead to a big rematch at Elimination Chamber in Perth

Kevin Owens and Logan Paul

Part of the reason why WWE is so successful under Triple H is the ability to map things out and plan stories and angles effectively. The Game and his support system take history into account to fresh out well developed storylines.

When crafting a good story, there needs to be major beats at huge events. Kevin Owens will almost certainly battle Logan Paul at the 2024 Royal Rumble in Florida. That's a big event. From there, though, WWE could extend the story to the next major card.

Elimination Chamber is set to be held in front of 50,000+ fans in Perth, Australia come February. If Triple H wants a huge match on the card, Kevin Owens could pin Logan at the Royal Rumble to set up an epic rematch in Australia. Fans won't believe Logan would lose two times in a row, so there'd be a lot of intrigue in how the bout ends.

#2. Logan Paul is part-time

Logan Paul is the United States Champion

Roman Reigns is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Many fans will argue his title reign, which dates all the way back to 2020, is one of the greatest in wrestling history. There are some critics of his time with the gold, however.

Most notably, some fans are critical of the fact that The Tribal Chief doesn't frequently appear on television. In fact, he doesn't even defend his gold at every premium live event. While he's had epic bouts with Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and others, he has missed his fair share of shows.

Logan Paul also has a limited schedule, just like The Head of the Table. WWE likely doesn't want to have two part-time champions on the same brand long-term. If Kevin Owens is Logan's first challenger, he may quickly dethrone The Maverick to bring a title back to SmackDown weekly.

#1. Owens hasn't held a singles title in the company in years

Kevin Owens is a phenomenal performer. The WWE Universe clearly love him, thanks to the hard work he puts into every single match he has. On top of that, Owens has plenty of charisma and can talk on the microphone as well as just about anybody.

Throughout his career, he has managed to win numerous titles. He is a former Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, NXT Champion, and even a tag team title holder. Unfortunately, he hasn't held singles gold since last losing the United States Championship back in 2017.

After nearly seven years, Kevin deserves to hold a singles championship again. Defeating Logan Paul in front of tens of thousands of fans could be a phenomenal moment that is years in the making after such a long drought.

