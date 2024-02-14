4 reasons why LA Knight should win the Elimination Chamber match

Stars from both RAW and SmackDown have had the chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber matches in Perth, Australia.

Following last week's explosive WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, Triple H wanted to present a 'united front' between both brands. WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis agreed on the stars who would have the opportunity to compete in the Elimination Chamber matches.

One of those names was LA Knight, who qualified after defeating Ivar on RAW. Despite his overwhelming popularity, Knight has yet to win a title or a specialty match like Money in the Bank or the Royal Rumble.

That could change with his qualifying for the Elimination Chamber match. Here are four reasons why The Megastar should win the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match in Australia.

#4. The WWE Universe would cheer both men

Face vs. Face and Heel vs. Heel matches can be hard to pull off. Fans usually need a clearly defined face and heel to root for and against. While those bouts are hard to book, they can succeed if both stars carry their sides.

Seth Rollins and LA Knight are among the most unique stars on the current roster. Fans love to sing along with Rollins' theme and love his workhorse nature. Knight is beloved by the fans for not backing down and rising organically.

Knight could easily win the Elimination Chamber match. Fans would be divided between the stars, but they would still be heavily invested. Both performers have their backers, and they would cheer loudly in a potential showdown.

#3. Elimination Chamber could provide an unexpected opponent for Rollins

Rollins and Punk were headed for a showdown at WrestleMania 40.

When CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series in November 2023, Seth Rollins was extremely upset with the comeback. It planted the seeds for a potential showdown at WrestleMania 40. Punk didn't win the Royal Rumble but could have earned his match by winning the Elimination Chamber contest.

Those plans were put on hold with Punk's injury. Rollins has been battling stars on RAW, so many then pivoted to either Drew McIntyre or Gunther as the opponent for the World Heavyweight Champion.

The Visionary hasn't faced many stars from SmackDown, so if Knight won the Elimination Chamber, it would be unexpected. Who would have pegged LA Knight as Rollins' opponent for The Show of Shows? Sometimes, veering off the path can be a good thing.

#2. The promo exchanges would be amazing

Knight and Rollins would have fun with each other on the mic.

Both LA Knight and Seth Rollins are among the best mic workers in WWE. Some might say Knight is slightly better in promos, but Rollins can elicit a variety of emotions when speaking. One just needs to look at his rollercoaster of emotions to begin 2024.

With over a month to build to the match, Knight and Rollins would both have ample time to cut scathing promos. The Megastar hasn't crossed paths with The Architect, so it would be a fresh pairing.

Promos can improve an already enticing feud, especially if both sides can bring it on the mic and in the ring. Knight is among the best promos in the game and has proven he can hang with the big dogs in WWE.

#1. If Cody goes to SmackDown, someone needs to go to RAW

One technical fallout from Cody Rhodes choosing Roman Reigns is that he'll start to appear on SmackDown following the Elimination Chamber. That will deprive RAW of its top face on the Road to WrestleMania.

If someone goes to SmackDown, then a superstar needs to go the other way to RAW. Knight is a singles act and one of the top faces on SmackDown. If The Megastar is victorious in Perth, he could seamlessly transition to working Monday nights. He did just that when beating Ivar to qualify.

Roster movement becomes even more important if Cody Rhodes defeats Reigns at WrestleMania 40. New feuds will emerge for both stars. Knight's road to a major title could start with a win in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

