4 reasons why Lana MUST return to WWE alongside Rusev

WWE is constantly growing and changing. With that comes a need for a fresh roster. If the same wrestlers fight each other every week for years, the product will become stale and dull.

This is why the company has been signing some new talents. Penta, Fenix, and Ricky Starks, for example, are new to the company. In major news, former World Wrestling Entertainment star Rusev has been re-signed by the promotion, only further adding to the stacked roster.

Notably, Rusev's real-life wife and manager Lana hasn't been signed yet, at least as far as anybody knows. While there is no guarantee that The Ravishing Russian has even been in talks with the company, it would be a mistake not to bring her back.

In fact, there are several reasons why Lana must return to World Wrestling Entertainment. This article will list a handful of reasons why it would benefit her, Rusev, and the company as a whole if Lana were to make a comeback.

Below are four reasons why Lana MUST return to WWE alongside Rusev:

#4. Her microphone skills would help Rusev considerably

Rusev is a fantastic pro wrestler. He has a commanding aura about him and comes across as authentic. The newly re-signed WWE star is imposing and intense. With that being said, Lana did bring something to the pairing.

Lana is a very good worker on the mic. She has the innate ability to draw heat from the WWE audience just by speaking. That isn't always easy and it clearly benefitted Rusev during their previous work together.

Keeping that in mind, she must be signed for Rusev's sake. While he can no doubt find success on his own, Lana will take him to the next level. Rusev's greatest success came when Lana managed him and they could reach even higher heights now.

#3. Lana might want to win her first title in WWE

While Lana is best known for her work alongside Rusev, The Ravishing Russian was actually a competitor in the ring too. While she never truly had a chance to develop in WWE, Lana still worked hard to be the best wrestler she could be.

During her last run with the company, Lana wrestled far more than she managed. Unfortunately, though, she never found much success outside of a fluke win over Nia Jax.

If Lana does return, however, she could hope to win her first title. Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Title, IYO SKY's Women's World Title, or even a mid-card belt could be in her view. Lana has never held gold before, but returning to the biggest pro wrestling company in the world could potentially lead to a change this time around.

#2. The company desperately needs more managers

Managers are a lost art in and out of WWE. There was a time when all of the major wrestling companies, or at least many of them, had numerous managers who helped stars develop and blossom.

Names such as Bobby The Brain Heenan, Jim Cornette, Jimmy Hart, and Captain Lou Albano will be forever remembered by fans. Unfortunately, it could be argued that there is really only one iconic manager left and that's Paul Heyman.

If WWE wants to change this, they need to start investing in managers and developing some for the future. NXT and EVOLVE could be a great place to develop managers and valets, while Lana could be brought back to help restore glory to the role on the main roster. Both Lana and Paul Heyman managing stars on RAW and SmackDown would be a good start.

#1. Rusev and Lana need to make up for that horrendous Bobby Lashley angle

Rusev and Lana did have a lot of success together, but not everything they were involved in was good. In fact, the common perception among the WWE Universe is that the last angle the two had together in WWE was downright awful. This was during the Vince McMahon-led era and creative was arguably at an all-time low.

Lana shockingly betrayed her real-life husband for Bobby Lashley. Rusev was humiliated on television on multiple occasions while his wife kissed the former WWE Champion. There were other twists and turns, but it was all very bad.

It would truly be a shame if the duo of Rusev and Lana's last major impact in World Wrestling Entertainment was such a bad angle. Lana must return so she and Rusev can rehab their image and remind fans of how talented they are and the chemistry the pair bring. Triple H will no doubt book them better.

