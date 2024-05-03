4 reasons Logan Paul must defend his title against newly drafted WWE RAW star

WWE held the 2024 Draft on Friday Night SmackDown last week and then on Monday Night RAW several days ago. While it started off as somewhat disappointing, some bigger moves were made during the second night.

One of the best aspects of the 2024 Draft was the NXT prospects who were called up to join RAW and SmackDown. Carmelo Hayes, Kiana James, Lyra Valkyria, Ilja Dragunov, Baron Corbin, Blair Davenport, and Dijak were called up to the main roster.

Dijak joining RAW is notable, as he was on the main roster before as T-BAR. The run was largely a failure thanks to poor booking. He has turned his career around on NXT and hopes to now make a splash since being called up. He could do so by challenging Logan Paul.

Paul is the United States Champion, and while technically a member of the SmackDown roster, he needs to defend his prized title against RAW's newest sensation. This article will look at a handful of reasons why Logan Paul must put his prized belt on the line against the dominant Dijak.

Below are four reasons Logan Paul must defend his title against the newly drafted WWE RAW star.

#4. Dijak called him out on social media

Expand Tweet

Dijak is well known for his use of social media. He loves to jokingly "ratio" people. It is a silly game, but it has earned him a lot of love online.

A master of social media, the big man has used it to challenge the WWE United States Champion. Dijak has routinely taste-tested Paul's Prime energy drinks in videos and this time did so while making a challenge to The Maverick for his prized belt.

There is a very real chance that this match could happen. Dijak has made things a reality just by willing it on social media in the past, and this could be another example of that going down. Beyond that, fans seem into the idea, so it would be wise for Triple H and company officials to act on it even if it wasn't the plan.

#3. It would make Dijak instantly important on the main roster

Expand Tweet

As noted, Dijak's time on WWE's main roster in the past wasn't great. He was a member of the RETRIBUTION faction alongside other bizarre characters such as Slapjack, Mace, and Reckoning. While, in theory, the gimmick had legs, it ultimately didn't work.

There is a very real chance that Dijak will carry that RETRIBUTION stink with him to the main roster. NXT fans may know Dijak is better than ever, but many who only watch RAW and SmackDown may be clueless about his dramatic character change.

WWE needs to have Logan Paul and Dijak feud over the United States Title because it would give Dijak instant credibility. Paul, like him or not, is a big name in and out of wrestling. He would give Dijak a bit of a rub upon the veteran's main roster return.

#2. Logan Paul may take time off from WWE

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul has been with WWE for a few years now. He had his first-ever match at WrestleMania in 2022 and has continued to compete on an infrequent schedule ever since. With that being said, the part-time star has picked up his schedule in recent months.

When Paul won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel, he proceeded to complain to Nick Aldis that fans called him a part-timer and he wanted to prove he wasn't one. While he still isn't full-time, his schedule has gotten busier to include more frequent television appearances. This may not last long, however.

The Maverick is a podcaster, businessman, YouTuber, and amateur boxer. He is not just a pro wrestler. As a result, this busier schedule may not be something he can maintain. Paul may need to face Dijak so he can drop his coveted title and thus take some time away from the ring.

#1. Dijak is a fantastic wrestler and they'd put on a special match

Expand Tweet

Dijak is an incredible in-ring performer. If you look at his time on WWE NXT, he has torn it up in singles and multi-man matches with some of the best wrestlers in the industry and even greener performers who are still trying to find their footing.

The likes of Wes Lee, Eddy Thorpe, Ilja Dragunov, Tyler Bate, Noam Dar, Joe Gacy, and even Luca Crusifino have had some of their best matches in WWE with the talented Dijak.

Logan Paul is also an exceptional talent, despite his limited pro wrestling experience. As a result, the two clashing would be special. That alone is enough of a reason why World Wrestling Entertainment needs to book these two in a match together.

