4 reasons why Logan Paul must defend the WWE US Title inside Elimination Chamber 

If The Rock goes after Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes challenges Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40, then the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match has to be for the United States Championship.

Last year, at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, then-United States Champion Austin Theory put his title on the line inside the steel structure. He squared off against Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, and Bronson Reed. Impressively, the match turned out to be pretty enjoyable, with all the superstars getting their time to shine.

On top of that, the unforgiving structure helped elevate the United States Championship. Fast forward to 2024, and the same championship is now around the waist of Logan Paul. So, fans should not rule out an Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship for the second year in a row.

Here are four reasons why Logan Paul must defend his United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber:

#4. No need for an Elimination Chamber match to determine Seth Rollins' challenger

As mentioned above, there is a strong possibility that both world championship matches for WWE WrestleMania 40 have already been finalized.

So, if the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes decides to go after Seth Rollins, there is no reason for six more competitors to fight for that spot. Otherwise, Cody's Rumble win would lose even more luster.

Moreover, with Gunther not being allowed to travel overseas, the Men's Elimination Chamber Match cannot even be for the Intercontinental Championship. That would leave WWE with only one direction to take, and that is to make Logan Paul defend his United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber.

This potential move would reinforce how serious WWE is about making the mid-card titles seem like prizes worth fighting for.

#3. Allow Logan Paul to create another viral moment

Logan Paul has proven to be one of the best WWE signings in recent history. What makes that even more astounding is the fact that he is a social media influencer.

In every match, the Maverick makes sure to give fans their money's worth. He has perfectly grasped the intricacies of putting together a wrestling match. Paul does not shy away from showcasing his flashy offense every time he steps foot in the ring.

As a result, Logan's every wrestling outing has generated at least one viral moment. From heading into a dazzling mid-air collision with Ricochet to vlogging himself while hitting Roman Reigns with a Frog Splash through the announcer's table, Logan Paul knows that high risks get higher clicks.

Thus, competing in an Elimination Chamber match should be on his to-do list. It will give him the perfect environment to do something that has never been done before.

#2. WWE SmackDown's stacked mid-card scene gets an undeniable opportunity to shine

The men's division on WWE SmackDown is in quite a complicated situation. On one hand, it is filled to the brim with phenomenal workers. On the other, the singles champions are not full-time performers.

With Logan Paul carrying the United States Championship and Roman Reigns walking around with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the male wrestlers on SmackDown do not get many opportunities to fight for gold.

However, with the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event approaching, WWE has a chance to highlight these talented names. If Logan Paul defends the United States Title in the namesake match, that would allow five deserving performers to showcase their talents in front of over 45,000 fans in Perth, Australia.

Aside from Kevin Owens and possibly Montez Ford, the Men's Elimination Chamber Match can probably include the likes of native superstar Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes, and Dragon Lee.

#1. Plant seeds for a Logan Paul vs. LA Knight showdown at WrestleMania 40

With his feud against The Bloodline seemingly in the rearview, LA Knight needs another high-octane program he can sink his teeth into. That is exactly where the United States Championship scene can help him.

Ever since their battle of wits last summer, fans have been craving to see LA Knight and Logan Paul settle their differences in the ring. Moreover, after PRIME's co-founder won the United States Championship, fans got even more confident that the Megastar would be the one to dethrone him.

If the Maverick puts his title on the line in a Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Knight could be one of his challengers. However, fans have been vocal about the Megastar's crowning to be a WrestleMania moment.

Therefore, his exit from the match should happen in a controversial way, akin to Chris Jericho's at Elimination Chamber 2012. That would allow Knight to keep chasing the United States Title on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see a match between Logan Paul and LA Knight soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

