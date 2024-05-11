4 reasons why it was a mistake for WWE to book a Champion vs. Champion match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes may have had a memorable outing at Backlash France, but he must immediately shift his focus to the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. In a surprise twist, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis chose United States Champion Logan Paul as The American Nightmare's opponent for the upcoming PLE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

At the time of writing, Rhodes vs. Paul is being advertised as a "Champion vs. Champion" match. However, it remains to be seen if the Maverick will put the United States Championship on the line as there was no clear indication.

While the speculation is not yet determined, below are four reasons why it was a mistake for WWE to book a Champion vs. Champion match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul.

#4. Logan Paul may outshine Cody Rhodes

After Nick Aldis introduced Logan Paul as Cody Rhodes' opponent, the two SmackDown Superstars engaged in an intense war of words.

Throughout the segment, the social media sensation exemplified his self-proclaimed superiority over the Undisputed WWE Champion. For example, Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, but Paul's viral mid-air collision with Ricochet received more mainstream attention.

The Maverick firmly believes that he and IShowSpeed were more significant than Rhodes finishing his story at WrestleMania XL. Paul's intentions were clear: he wanted to show The American Nightmare that he was the bigger star.

Thus, there is a possibility that Logan Paul could again steal the spotlight away from Cody Rhodes in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The social media megastar is immensely polarizing, and a massive star in the region. Hence, the crowd could be more invested in him.

Paul also has incredible in-ring prowess and athleticism. His skill could undermine Rhodes' work in the squared circle. While the Maverick outshining The American Nightmare is not necessarily a drawback, it would certainly raise questions about Cody Rhodes' capacity to lead WWE in the new era.

#3. Rhodes vs. Paul deserves a stronger build

Considering Logan Paul's influence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, his upcoming "Champion vs. Champion" match with Cody Rhodes at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event will sell itself.

However, the Rhodes-Paul saga has substantial storytelling capacity, and three weeks is not sufficient time to build a compelling story to keep fans invested in the long run.

Both men have immense respect for each other as WWE Superstars. Paul publicly supported Cody Rhodes in the #WeWantCody movement earlier this year. The creative team could have worked the mutual respect into their on-screen program. Eventually, this recognition could have quietly turned into disdain.

At the moment, Paul seems like a throwaway opponent, which is a little underwhelming because The American Nightmare vs. the Maverick is a marquee match worthy of main-eventing SummerSlam.

#2. A Double Champion could lead to extreme confusion and saturation

Although the terms of the match have not yet been made clear, it appears as if the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul would become a Double Champion, which is a questionable move.

First and foremost, having a Double Champion creates a mess in the division. If the titles are unified, they will be considered a single entity, as was the case when Roman Reigns unified the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship in 2022.

However, if they are not, the eventual winner would have to overwork themself and pull off double duty, which is seldom sustainable in the long run. WWE attempted something similar with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in 2015 and 2019, respectively, but both champions quickly dropped one belt.

More importantly, a Double Champion would saturate the competition. Only upper mid-card and main-event level superstars would practically be eligible to compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship and the United States Championship.

Undercard talent would be effectively removed from the title picture. Mid-card stalwarts like Shinsuke Nakamura and Andrade, who would have been credible challengers for the United States Championship, would step out of the spotlight since the division would be saturated with main-eventers.

#1. Neither man can afford to lose

Both Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul are top-tier WWE Superstars with everything to lose, which makes their "Champion vs. Champion" match intriguing, but risky and counter-productive as well.

After an emotional and endearing struggle, The American Nightmare finally finished the story and won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. He is still riding on the wave of emotion, but fans' interest in him has dwindled in the absence of The Bloodline.

Losing to Paul would be detrimental to his momentum and aura. It would nullify the story he finished at The Show of Shows, and Rhodes' stock would take a massive hit. On the contrary, the Maverick is on an impressive winning streak and is the current United States Champion on the main roster.

A loss to Rhodes would significantly curtail his momentum and take away the championship he has attempted to elevate. Thus, there is bound to be severe collateral damage at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback