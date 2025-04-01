4 Reasons why Penta got pinned for the first time ever on WWE RAW

Last night's WWE RAW episode was shocking for the WWE Universe. It wasn't because Cody Rhodes attacked John Cena, but because one of the promotion's most hyped superstars, Penta, ended up getting pinned.

On the red brand last night, Penta teamed up with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker to face The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio). As mentioned above, the match ended in a loss for Breakker and Penta as the latter ended up getting pinned.

In this article, we will look at four reasons why Penta got pinned last night on RAW:

#4. The finish of the match sets up bad blood between WWE stars Bron Breakker and Penta

If you thought Penta got pinned because Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio dominated their way to victory, then you were wrong. The reason the Mexican superstar got pinned is that Bron Breakker accidentally speared him.

Balor capitalized on this spear and led The Judgment Day to victory. While this scenario was good for the faction, it also helped WWE build bad blood between Breakker and Penta. Building heat between these two is crucial leading up to WrestleMania 41.

#3. Bron Breakker was never going to get pinned

Bron Breakker's booking on the main roster has been similar to that of Gunther. The point being made is that both these superstars have been shown as champions who always find their way to victory in a dominant fashion.

Hence, it was hard to see Breakker being pinned in such a scenario. Also, booking the Intercontinental Champion to be pinned before WrestleMania 41 wouldn't have been the best scenario, given it would have damaged his credibility and dominance.

#2. The Judgment Day finally gets a win

On Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day has been going through its fair share of problems. From losing matches to visible tension between members of the faction, Judgment Day was going through a rough patch.

However, this victory on RAW last night will be a great morale booster for Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and the others. Also, it was about time the faction got a win, given they have lost so much.

#1. Sets up the stage for a Penta victory at WrestleMania

The fact that Penta got pinned on WWE RAW last night somehow projects him as the underdog heading into WrestleMania 41. This, mixed with Breakker's dominance as Intercontinental Champion, will make many feel Penta has no chance at The Show of Shows.

But what's a better story than an underdog emerging from nowhere and becoming champion? While seeing the Mexican star get pinned might have been shocking, it's probably an important step to set him up for a bigger win at WrestleMania.

