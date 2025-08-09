4 Reasons why Randy Orton missed WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton competed in a blockbuster tag team match at SummerSlam Night One. Although he and Jelly Roll couldn't grab a victory against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, it was a hard-hitting match that captivated fans. The WWE Universe was excited to see what's next for The Apex Predator now that SummerSlam is in the rearview mirror.

The August 8 edition of SmackDown saw the fallout of The Biggest Party of The Summer, and WWE also kicked off the buildup of the upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris. However, Orton was nowhere to be seen on the show last night. The Viper's notable absence from the blue brand has left fans with several speculations.

Here are four potential reasons why Randy Orton missed SmackDown:

#4. The Viper may be recovering from in-ring fatigue

Randy Orton wrestled in a grueling bout at SummerSlam this past weekend. It wouldn't be wrong to say that The Viper carried the whole match, with Jelly Roll having limited physicality. Therefore, it may have taken a physical toll on his body, and Orton may be recovering from in-ring fatigue.

The Apex Predator has been consistently with WWE for the last three years. However, the cumulative toll of constant travel, promos, and in-ring performance often leads to burnout. Therefore, he may have taken a brief hiatus to recharge mentally and physically, staying away from the limelight.

#3. The show was from Montreal, Canada

The SmackDown after SummerSlam emanated from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. Superstars usually avoid traveling to another country if the storyline doesn't demand it. The same could have been the case with Randy Orton, who is currently not involved in any active feud after the annual spectacle.

WWE may have plans to put The Viper in a fresh feud, which the company can kick off any time in the coming weeks. Orton's immediate presence on last night's SmackDown was not indispensable. This could be a potential reason why the 14-time World Champion didn't travel to Montreal, Canada.

#2. WWE may have kept Randy Orton away for storyline purposes

Clash in Paris is set to be WWE's next premium live event, and the company already started its buildup on SmackDown last night. The show was stacked with several top stars and legends. The creative team may have kept Randy Orton away because they have no plans for him on the show.

It looks like WWE has yet to map out the blueprint of The Viper's upcoming direction on the main roster. There is also a possibility that Orton may not be slated for Clash in Paris, which will be held on August 31. Therefore, having him on the show wouldn't have made much sense from a storyline perspective.

#1. Randy Orton may have taken some time off

One of the major reasons why Randy Orton wasn't on the show could be that he wanted to take a short break. The Apex Predator may have taken some time off to spend quality time with his family. Superstars usually remain on the road with WWE throughout the year, getting very little time with their loved ones.

The company often grants its top stars, like Orton, flexibility to take breaks, especially after major events or during transitional periods in storylines. Now that SummerSlam is over, the 45-year-old may have asked for a short break from his hectic schedule to spend time with his wife and children.

