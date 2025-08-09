4 Things WWE Subtly Told Us on SmackDown After SummerSlam

By Love Verma
Published Aug 09, 2025 03:39 GMT
SmackDown
Drew McIntyre destroyed Cody Rhodes on SmackDown [Image credits: WWE on X]

WWE SmackDown after SummerSlam witnessed several unexpected twists and turns. The show concluded when Drew McIntyre destroyed Cody Rhodes and hinted that he was coming for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

Besides this, John Cena's next match is now official, and in this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us on the Friday night show this week.

#4. Sami Zayn next US Champion?

Sami Zayn locked horns with Solo Sikoa on the blue brand this week, and surprisingly, he pinned the United States Champion. Zayn emerged as the victor with a quick roll-up, and this victory over the title holder hints that a match between Sami and Solo could be taking place at Clash in Paris for the US Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The clean win of the Honorary Uce is seemingly a hint that he could be next in line to become the United States Champion. With this move, Triple H can take the mid-card title away from any further Bloodline and MFT shenanigans.

#3. Time for a Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes title feud

Ad

John Cena and Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul via disqualification on SmackDown. This happened when The Maverick hit a low blow on The Franchise Player, and post-match, The Scottish Warrior gave a sample of his destructive nature on the show.

McIntyre even stared at the Undisputed WWE Title and hit a Claymore Kick on The American Nightmare through the announce desk. These developments subtly confirm that the Scotsman would be the first challenger for Rhodes' second title reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

#2. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar will take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth

Cena addresses Lesnar [Credit: WrestlinWinners on X]
Cena addresses Lesnar [Credit: WrestlinWinners on X]

The 17-time WWE World Champion will face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, and the match has already been made official. This was announced when the YouTuber confronted Cena and challenged him to a match on WWE SmackDown last night.

Ad

The Franchise Player eventually accepted the challenge to face the YouTube Sensation on his retirement tour. Besides this, Cena also talked about Brock Lesnar on the show and stated that he was ready for The Beast Incarnate.

WWE's confirmation of Cena vs. Logan for the upcoming premium live event, with a mention of The Beast, subtly implies that John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar will take place at Crown Jewel: Perth. For those who might not know, Crown Jewel 2025 will take place on October 11, 2025, at RAC Arena, Perth, WA.

Ad

#1. Ron Killing is gone? R-Truth is back on SmackDown

R-Truth and John Cena were engaged in an interesting segment on the blue brand. This transpired when Truth expressed his happiness with the return of babyface Cena.

In response, The Franchise Player talked about how Truth changed his hair and started acting weird for five months, but he was glad that R-Truth is back. Many fans even marked this segment as the funniest one of the year.

Meanwhile, this subtly asserts that the serious character of Truth, as Ron Killing, is gone, and WWE has brought the comedic character of the veteran back.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications