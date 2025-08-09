4 Things WWE Subtly Told Us on SmackDown After SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown after SummerSlam witnessed several unexpected twists and turns. The show concluded when Drew McIntyre destroyed Cody Rhodes and hinted that he was coming for the Undisputed WWE Championship.Besides this, John Cena's next match is now official, and in this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us on the Friday night show this week.#4. Sami Zayn next US Champion?Sami Zayn locked horns with Solo Sikoa on the blue brand this week, and surprisingly, he pinned the United States Champion. Zayn emerged as the victor with a quick roll-up, and this victory over the title holder hints that a match between Sami and Solo could be taking place at Clash in Paris for the US Championship.The clean win of the Honorary Uce is seemingly a hint that he could be next in line to become the United States Champion. With this move, Triple H can take the mid-card title away from any further Bloodline and MFT shenanigans.#3. Time for a Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes title feudJohn Cena and Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul via disqualification on SmackDown. This happened when The Maverick hit a low blow on The Franchise Player, and post-match, The Scottish Warrior gave a sample of his destructive nature on the show.McIntyre even stared at the Undisputed WWE Title and hit a Claymore Kick on The American Nightmare through the announce desk. These developments subtly confirm that the Scotsman would be the first challenger for Rhodes' second title reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.#2. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar will take place at WWE Crown Jewel in PerthCena addresses Lesnar [Credit: WrestlinWinners on X]The 17-time WWE World Champion will face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, and the match has already been made official. This was announced when the YouTuber confronted Cena and challenged him to a match on WWE SmackDown last night.The Franchise Player eventually accepted the challenge to face the YouTube Sensation on his retirement tour. Besides this, Cena also talked about Brock Lesnar on the show and stated that he was ready for The Beast Incarnate.WWE's confirmation of Cena vs. Logan for the upcoming premium live event, with a mention of The Beast, subtly implies that John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar will take place at Crown Jewel: Perth. For those who might not know, Crown Jewel 2025 will take place on October 11, 2025, at RAC Arena, Perth, WA.#1. Ron Killing is gone? R-Truth is back on SmackDownR-Truth and John Cena were engaged in an interesting segment on the blue brand. This transpired when Truth expressed his happiness with the return of babyface Cena.In response, The Franchise Player talked about how Truth changed his hair and started acting weird for five months, but he was glad that R-Truth is back. Many fans even marked this segment as the funniest one of the year.Meanwhile, this subtly asserts that the serious character of Truth, as Ron Killing, is gone, and WWE has brought the comedic character of the veteran back.