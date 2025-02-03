4 Reasons why Randy Orton was a no-show at Royal Rumble

The 2025 Royal Rumble was indeed one for the books, as its eponymous matches for both the men and women of WWE were filled to the brim with star power, not to mention a night of surprise appearances and returns.

This year’s Rumble saw the likes of Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus return. However, many fans are musing about why the other superstars, who they are expecting to make a comeback at this year’s Rumble, were no-shows during the PLE.

One of those superstars was Randy Orton, who has been out of action since November last year. What could be the reason behind his absence? Here are five probable reasons The Viper did not make his comeback at this year’s Rumble.

#4. Right timing from the storyline where he left off

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton during the November 8 episode of SmackDown. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Randy Orton was written off WWE TV back in November through a Package Piledriver courtesy of Kevin Owens. The promotion would later reveal that the severity of Orton’s injury would require a lengthy healing process and did not provide a definite date for his return.

WWE might have thought that it was essential for the aforementioned narrative to be timed properly to maintain the storyline’s integrity. Further, it would not make sense if he joined the Rumble match since he is expected to seek revenge against Owens, who, during the PLE, was scheduled to fight current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a ladder match.

#3. WWE could be planning a Randy Orton comeback when fans least expect it

Randy Orton at last year's Bash in Berlin. (Image credits: wwe.com)

WWE has a penchant for keeping fans guessing about what they’re up to. A case in point was Alexa Bliss, who was believed to have had her return plans canceled as negotiations for a new WWE contract fell through. Lo and behold, Little Miss Bliss was the 21st entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

WWE could be planning a similar thing with Randy Orton, especially now that the Stamford-based promotion kicked off its WrestleMania season. Since Kevin Owens and Orton are both on SmackDown, The Viper might slither his way to action and hunt down the very outspoken Prizefighter as soon as he gets back.

He could also make his much-anticipated return before this year’s Elimination Chamber and reignite his feud with Owens, leading to WrestleMania.

#2. Highlighting other storylines

The recently concluded Royal Rumble also featured significant storylines alongside the 30-man/woman battle royals.

One of them was the high-stakes ladder match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the former’s Undisputed WWE Championship and the iconic Winged Eagle belt. An interference from Randy Orton would be anti-climactic and would put him and his mentee (Rhodes) in a bad light. Fans would certainly question Rhodes’ win over Owens if he made such a move.

WWE might have opted to postpone his return for the above-mentioned storyline between the two superstars to end fittingly.

#1. The 2025 Royal Rumble was stacked

CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns at this year's Royal Rumble (Image credits: wwe.com)

This year’s Royal Rumble is by far one of the most stacked in terms of the number of WWE’s top talents entering the titular match. Alongside them are the company’s rising superstars, who have been doing some tremendous work in recent years.

To that end, Randy Orton entering the fray would likely divide the spotlight on him, his fellow megastars, and the young generation of superstars who also have ongoing storylines with other Rumble entrants.

The promotion might have delayed it for a better venue and event where the focus of attention will be towards Orton and his return. When and where that will be is in the hands of WWE.

